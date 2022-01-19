Australian Open Odds: Picks and Predictions to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for January 19

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Round 2 action continues Wednesday at Melbourne Park for the 2022 Australian Open. Outside of the occasional upset, this year’s tournament has played out as expected so far. I’ve picked out three bets I see the most value in on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Andrey Rublev vs. Ricardas Berankis

I took this approach with Rafael Nadal yesterday, and he easily held Yannick Hanfmann under 12 total games. Rublev is in excellent form, having won his last six matches in dominant fashion. Meanwhile, Berankis barely outlasted Roberto Carballes Baena in Round 1, winning in five sets. Rublev handled Berankis with relative ease in their only matchup, and I expect him to keep rolling tonight.

Taylor Fritz vs. Frances Tiafoe

Fritz and Tiafoe have played three times, which is enough for a specific trend to develop. Whoever wins the first set wins the match. Fritz has handled Tiafoe in their last two matchups and I expect the same tonight, but the odds on Taylor’s moneyline (-265) aren’t nearly as appealing as they are when you add in the first set. Count on this trend to continue, with Fritz moving on to Round 3.

To Reach The Final

After reaching the Australian Open final in 2021, I’ve seen enough from Medvedev to lock him into this year’s championship. With a depleted bracket, Daniil’s path to an appearance at Rod Laver Arena on Jan. 29 is pretty straightforward. He won’t likely see any real competition until the quarterfinals, where a potential matchup with Andrey Rublev could be waiting for him. That being said, Medvedev’s history against Rublev puts any concern at ease. The No. 2 player in the world has appeared in just one match at Melbourne Park so far, but waiting to take this prop will only hurt his odds.

