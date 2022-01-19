Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for January 19

Wednesday’s NBA slate is absolutely massive. There are 13 games to choose from, and the main DraftKings slate gets underway at 7:00 p.m. ET. Let’s dive into some of the top options to consider at each position.

Point Guard

Stud

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies @ Milwaukee Bucks ($8,900) – Today’s slate is absolutely loaded. All but four teams are in action, so there are going to be plenty of options to choose from at each position.

Morant stands out as one of the top point guards. The Grizzlies are going to be without three key contributors, with Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, and Kyle Anderson all currently out of the lineup. Morant has increased his usage rate by six percentage points with all three players off the court this season, which gives him some additional upside. Overall, he’s averaged a stout 1.47 DKFP per minute in that situation.

Other Options – Luka Doncic ($10,800), Trae Young ($9,800)

Value

De’Anthony Melton, Memphis Grizzlies @ Milwaukee Bucks ($3,700) – Sticking with the Grizzlies, Melton is another player who should be asked to pick up the slack. Melton is a capable fantasy producer when given the opportunity to play – he’s averaged 1.08 DKFP per minute over the past month – and he’s expected to play around 30 minutes on Wednesday. That’s an elite combination for someone who costs just $3,700 on DraftKings. Historically, players with comparable salaries and minute projections have exceeded salary-based expectations by an average of 4.37 DKFP.

Other Options – Derrick White ($6,200), Mike Conley ($6,000)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets ($5,500) – Clarkson isn’t priced like a stud, but he should provide stud-like production on Wednesday’s slate. The Jazz have an absolutely elite matchup vs. the Rockets, who rank first in pace and dead last in defensive efficiency, and their implied team total of 122.5 points is the top mark of the day.

The Jazz will also be without Donovan Mitchell, and Clarkson is arguably the biggest beneficiary whenever Mitchell is out of the lineup. He’s increased his usage rate by 4.8 percentage points in games without Mitchell this season, and he’s averaged 38.08 DKFP in those contests. He should be able to do some serious damage in this spot.

Other Options – Anthony Edwards ($7,800), Bojan Bogdanovic ($5,800)

Value

Kevin Huerter, Atlanta Hawks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves ($5,000) – Huerter could be a bit overlooked on Wednesday. The value options for the Jazz and Grizzlies should get most of the ownership at shooting guard, but Huerter is arguably in just as good of a spot. He’s increased his production to 0.84 DKFP per minute over the past month, and he’s coming off 36.5 minutes in his last outing. The Hawks’ implied team total of 118.5 also ranks second on the slate.

Other Options – Terence Davis ($5,300), John Konchar ($3,600)

Small Forward

Stud

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers ($11,300) – LeBron’s price tag got a bit out of control recently, but he’s priced a bit more favorably on Wednesday’s slate. He’s still expensive at $11,300, but that’s a salary that he can pay off. He’s increased his production to 1.66 DKFP per minute over the past month, and he’s scored at least 54.75 DKFP in nine of his past 12 games. LeBron is also in a solid spot vs. the Pacers, who rank merely 22nd in defensive efficiency.

Other Options – Jimmy Butler ($9,100), Josh Giddey ($6,800)

Value

Joe Ingles, Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets ($3,700) – Ingles is the leading candidate to replace Mitchell in the starting lineup. He hasn’t been quite as good this season on a per-minute basis, averaging 0.73 DKFP per minute, but he should see a nice uptick in playing time. He should see at least 30 minutes on Wednesday – especially with Rudy Gay also out of the lineup – and he’s dirt cheap at just $3,700. Ingles has historically averaged 25.29 DKFP with a comparable minute projection and salary, and you’ll gladly take that at just $3,700.

Other Options – Devin Vassell ($4,300), Danilo Gallinari ($4,200)

Power Forward

Stud

Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies @ Milwaukee Bucks ($6,600) – Jackson is one of the toughest players to predict on a night-to-night basis. His upside is sky-high, but he often struggles to stay on the court due to foul trouble. That gives him a wide range of outcomes.

Still, I’m willing to ride the rollercoaster with JJJ on Wednesday. He’s been insanely good this season with Bane, Brooks, and Anderson off the court. He’s increased his usage rate by 4.2 percentage points, resulting in an average of 1.48 DKFP per minute. Jackson also shouldn’t command as much ownership as some of the Grizzlies’ guards, making him an excellent pivot for tournaments.

Other Options – John Collins ($7,000), Tobias Harris ($6,700)

Value

De’Andre Hunter, Atlanta Hawks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves ($4,200) – Hunter is another potential option for the Hawks. He’s played in their past four games following an extended injury absence, and his playing time has trended upwards over that time frame. He’s coming off nearly 35 minutes in his last outing, and he’s averaged 0.82 DKFP per minute since returning to the lineup. Hunter is simply too cheap at $4,200.

Other Options – Keldon Johnson ($5,500), Royce O’Neale ($4,700)

Center

Stud

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets ($8,500) – There are plenty of stud options to consider at center, but I like the idea of paying down a bit for Gobert. In addition to the Rockets’ myriad of other problems this season, they’ve also been mediocre on the glass, ranking just 20th in team rebound rate. Gobert is one of the best rebounders in the league, so he should be able to have his way with them in this matchup.

Other Options – Nikola Jokic ($12,400), Karl-Anthony Towns ($9,500)

Value

LaMarcus Aldridge, Brooklyn Nets @ Washington Wizards ($4,600) – Aldridge returned to the Nets’ lineup in their last contest, and he finished with 24.75 DKFP over 22.5 minutes. He should see a few additional minutes on Wednesday, and Aldridge should also benefit from the absence of Kevin Durant. He’s increased his usage rate by 6.3 percentage points with Durant off the court this season, resulting in an average of 1.22 DKFP per minute. Aldridge has also seen a sizable price reduction over the past month, so he stands out as an elite value vs. the Wizards.

Other Options – Al Horford ($5,300), Onyeka Okongwu ($4,600)

