NBA Picks, Betting Trends: DraftKings Sportsbook Odds, Basketball Best Bets, Predictions for January 20

Yet another small Thursday NBA slate. Here’s how to best navigate the action via DraftKings Sportsbook.

The total for this game would’ve needed to be sub-200 for me to consider the over. Even then, I can’t say for certain I’d go with the over. We’re dealing with two of the 10 NBA teams that have hit the under the most frequently this season. And in the 17 games the Knicks have been the favorites at Madison Square Garden throughout 2021-22, the under has hit 11 times. Of course, Madison Square Garden games average 211 points, but there’s another team involved that’ll keep things clear of that mark.

When the Pelicans have been road underdogs this season, the under is 14-5. When New Orleans has the rest advantage, which is the case Thursday, the under is 6-4. In the 12 games where the Knicks have had the rest disadvantage, the total has gone under seven times.

Luka Doncic just went off vs. Toronto, and Devin Booker is in a favorable spot from a DFS standpoint with Deandre Ayton out. But that doesn’t change how I feel about this total. Like Pelicans-Knicks, this game features two of the 10 NBA teams that hit the under the most frequently – Dallas being the one to lead the charge. No matter what angle you take, everything these two teams have been doing points to this game going under 213 points — at an arena that averages 207 points per game.

The under is 4-2 when the Mavericks are home underdogs and 6-0-1 when they’re playing on no rest. And when Dallas has the rest disadvantage, the under is 7-2-1. Shifting focus over to Phoenix’s side of this one, the under is 10-7 when the Suns are road favorites. And when the Suns have a rest advantage, the under is 10-6.

