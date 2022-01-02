NBA Best Bets: Basketball Picks, Predictions to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for January 2

Sunday’s main slate features six games and gets underway at 6:00 p.m. ET with the final game tipping off at 9:30 p.m. ET. Yesterday, all of my bets busted, but all of my plays in the targets article hit — can’t win them all. Let’s survey the slate and pick the best bets for Sunday night.

Over 224.5 (-110)

This is a big total for the 2021-22 NBA Season (new foul rules), but it doesn’t seem high enough based on the teams that are playing. Both teams are average in terms of defense when healthy — they’re not at full strength, no team is — and both play at a breakneck pace. The Lakers are first in pace of play and the Timberwolves are fifth. Also, both teams rank in the bottom third in Net Rating with negative scores meaning that their defenses are not that great. Usually when bad defenses play in up-tempo games, a lot of points are scored.

In the Lakers’ last seven games since Anthony Davis’ injury, the over has hit five times. Over that span, their defense has been the fourth worst in the NBA (115.1 defensive efficiency rating). In order to stay in games, their offense has picked up the slack and their offensive efficiency has increased from 107.3 on the season to 111.8 over the last seven games. In the last three games, the Lakers offense has seemed to have found its groove. The Lakers have won two of three after dropping five in a row, and in those three games their offense ranks second in the NBA with a 124.2 offensive efficiency rating.

Mavericks -8.5 (-110)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Darius Bazley and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl are out. Lu Dort is questionable and he might be the biggest piece. Gilgeous-Alexander hurts but Dort’s absence looms large in a matchup with Luka Doncic and the Mavs. The last time the two faced off was January of 2020 (Dort’s rookie season), and Doncic got the better of him. A lot has changed since then. Both have improved, but both are not 100%. If both play, Doncic is an MVP candidate, so he has the edge, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the Mavs will beat the Thunder by double-digits. However, Doncic is close to 100% and Dort could miss the game entirely.

Josh Giddey will return for the Thunder on Sunday night, but Gilgeous-Alexander being out really hurts the Thunder. It’s more significant than Porzingis being out for the Mavs. Doncic will gladly pick up the offensive slack, but there is no one to step up for SGA on the Thunder. Giddey is just a distributor and peripheral stat asset at this point in his career. He’s not a go-to scorer. Gilgeous-Alexander has missed one game this season, and the Thunder got blown out by the Suns 115-97 and failed to cover the +16 spread in that game on Dec. 29. With SGA in, the Thunder covered seven of the last eight games — all as dogs and winning five out right. Those performances came on the back of SGA. Full Doncic and No SGA means a long night in Oklahoma City.

Miami Heat -3.5 (-110)

The healthy Heat are good. More specifically, when Jimmy Butler is on the court, this is one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference. In contrast, the Kings are not a good team and they will be without one of their best players Richaun Holmes (health protocols), and they could be without one of their emerging talents — Terence Davis (ankle) is questionable.

With Jimmy Butler back, the Heat comfortably beat the Rockets by 10 on Friday night, leading by as many 22 points in the second quarter. Despite their injury woes, the Heat rank seventh in defensive efficiency and force their opponents to play at a slow, grinding pace (fifth slowest). The Rockets up-tempo offense (seventh fastest) struggled to find a rhythm against the Heat and found themselves in an early hole that they could not dig out of. Sacramento plays at the third fastest pace and will likely find themselves in a similar situation, and just like the Rockets, the Kings have one of the worst defensive ratings in the league.

