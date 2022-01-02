Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for January 3

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

On the menu for Monday night is a 10-game NBA slate, and DraftKings continues to offer a plethora of huge tournaments. Below are some of my favorite studs and values at each position.

Point Guard

Stud

James Harden, Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies, $11,300 - Harden has been on fire since returning to the lineup four games ago, producing 74.75 DKFP a night, including three-triple doubles. During this stretch, the former MVP has obtained a 35.7% usage rate and played a whopping 39.75 minutes per game.

Both the Nets and Grizzlies rank inside the top 10 in pace, and another huge triple-double worth over 70 DKFP is certainly possible for Harden in this uptempo setting.

Other Options: Trae Young ($11,100), Ja Morant ($9,800)

Value

Tim Frazier, Orlando Magic at Chicago Bulls, $3,800 - With Cole Anthony (ankle) and Jalen Suggs (thumb) on the shelf, Frazier has started at point for the Magic in the last two tilts and delivered 24.5 DKFP in 32 regulation minutes per game. With those two guards still unavailable Monday, Frazier should remain a starter and handle over 30 minutes of work.

For his career, Frazier is averaging 0.8 DKFP per minute, and the veteran should be able to grind out over five-times value with the heavy volume.

Other Options: Patrick Beverley ($5,200), Kyle Guy ($4,100)

Refer a friend and get $20 DK Dollars! Head to the DraftKings Playbook Promo page for more details!

Shooting Guard

Stud

Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets, $10,400 - Beal is worth every penny Monday with Spencer Dinwiddie (health protocols) sidelined. In these past two contests with the point guard inactive, Beal has been a monster, averaging 59.25 DKFP per game. When Dinwiddie has been off the floor this season, Beal has led the Wizards with a 31.1% usage rate and 1.2 DKFP per minute.

Enter in this dream matchup vs. the Hornets, who rank 28th in defensive efficiency and second in pace, and Beal is one of the best studs available for this full slate.

Other Options: Donovan Mitchell ($9,700)

Value

Terrence Ross, Orlando Magic at Chicago Bulls, $4,400 - In his return from a seven-game absence due to health protocols, Ross went off for 44.5 DKFP across 35.3 minutes Sunday vs. the Celtics. When Anthony and Suggs have been off the court this season, Ross’ usage rate has increased 3.7 percentage points to 23.7%. The wing scores 0.92 DKFP in this situation and should be in line for right around 30 minutes Monday with the Magic remaining very shorthanded.

Ross is averaging 31.4 DKFP per game when given at least 30 minutes this season and is far too cheap for his upside.

Other Options: Gary Harris ($5,200), Corey Kispert ($3,900)

Small Forward

Stud

Kyle Kuzma, Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets, $8,000 - Even at this season-high price tag, Kuzma has to be considered Monday. With both Dinwiddie and Montrezl Harrell missing the past two contests due to health protocols, Kuzma has notched two straight double-doubles, resulting in 48.75 DKFP per game.

The former Laker’s usage rate rises 2.6 percentage points with Dinwiddie and Harrell off the floor, and Kuzma brings 50-DKFP upside in this near perfect matchup vs. the Hornets.

Other Options: Jimmy Butler ($10,000)

Value

David Nwaba, Houston Rockets at Philadelphia 76ers, $3,900 - Nwaba has watched his role grow to 25 minutes per game in the last four, which has translated to 22 DKFP a night for the veteran. Nwaba is collecting right under one DKFP per minute this season and 25.75 DKFP per game in the last 10 he has seen a minimum of 20 minutes.

While this isn’t the best matchup, facing a slow 76ers squad that ranks third-to-last in pace, Nwaba is a solid punt play for Monday’s huge slate.

Other Options: Josh Hart ($6,800), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope ($4,900), Kevin Huerter ($4,900)

Power Forward

Stud

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons, $11,800 - Antetokounmpo is fresh off a 77.5 DKFP triple-double vs. the Pelicans on Saturday and will be at home Monday, going against a Pistons defense that ranks 22nd in defensive efficiency. On his home floor this season, Antetokounmpo has generated 60.6 DKFP per game, which is a notable 7.8 DKFP per game better than when competing on the road.

Lastly, Khris Middleton (personal) is questionable, and while Antetokounmpo is a strong option either way, the reigning NBA Finals MVP would be a near must-play if Middleton is sidelined. When the forward has been off the floor this season, Antetokounmpo’s usage has risen to an elite 36%.

Other Options: DeMar DeRozan ($9,300)

Marcus Morris, Los Angeles Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, $6,000 - Morris is simply underpriced with Paul George (elbow) out. When the All-Star has been inactive this season, Morris has responded with 32 DKFP per game. Furthermore, in all the minutes he has played with George off the floor this season, Morris has seen a 24.5% usage rate and supplied one DKFP per minute.

Facing this Wolves club, which ranks sixth in pace, Morris should finish with a minimum of 30 DKFP.

Other Options: Herbert Jones ($4,600), Danilo Gallinari ($4,500)

Center

Stud

Clint Capela, Atlanta Hawks at Portland Trailblazers, $8,500 - Assuming John Collins (health protocols) remains out, Capela is a very interesting GPP target against a Blazers defense that ranks dead-last in defensive efficiency. In these past three with Collins absent, Capela has provided 46 DKFP per game. Take Collins off the floor this season, and Capela contributes 1.2 DKFP per minute, thanks to a team-high 25.5% rebound rate.

Over 50 DKFP is certainly possible for the center Monday, and Capela shouldn’t be overly popular, given this season-high salary.

Other Options: Nikola Jokic ($12,400), Rudy Gobert ($8,700)

Value

Daniel Gafford, Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets, $6,000 - Fire up Gafford in all formats with Montrezl Harrell (health protocols) sidelined. In these last three with the center missing, Gafford has generated 34.8 DKFP in 29.3 minutes per game. This is a significant upgrade from his 22.2 minute per game average for the season, and not only is this Hornets defense one of the worst units in the league, but they are also allowing second-most rebounds per game.

Gafford should easily surpass five-times value in this beautiful spot and without question is one of the best values on the slate.

Other Options: Luka Garza ($5,200), KJ Martin ($4,500)

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

For sports betting, head over to DraftKings Sportsbook or download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is Hunta512) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.