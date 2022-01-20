NFL Betting Trends: Team Records Against the Spread and Totals on DraftKings Sportsbook for Divisional Round Weekend

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Super Wild Card Weekend has come and gone, which means eight teams remain. All but one game (Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans) will be a rematch from the regular season: The San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers, along with the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, met in Week 3. The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs played each other in Week 5.

Here are some key definitions of acronyms that we’ll use throughout the article:

SU: Straight Up

ATS: Against the Spread

O/U: Over/Under

MOV: Margin of Victory

+/-: Plus/Minus

Let’s get to the numbers on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cincinnati Bengals (11-7, 11-7 ATS) at Tennessee Titans (12-5, 10-7 ATS)

Bengals are 5-0 ATS in their last five games overall.

Bengals are 4-0 ATS in their previous four games as a road underdog.

Bengals are 6-1 ATS in their last seven road games.

Bengals are 4-1-1 ATS in their previous six games in January.

Bengals are 1-6-1 ATS in their last six playoff games.

Bengals are 0-4-1 ATS in their previous five playoff games as an underdog.

Under is 4-0 in Bengals’ last four Saturday games.

Under is 5-0 in Bengals’ previous five playoff games.

Titans are 6-2 ATS in their last eight home games.

Titans are 5-2 ATS against a team with a winning record.

Titans are 1-4 ATS in their previous five games in January.

Titans are 0-4-1 ATS in their last five playoff home games.

Under is 8-2 in Titans’ previous 10 playoff games.

Underdog is 4-1 ATS in their last five meetings.

Bengals are 4-1 ATS in their previous five meetings in Tennessee.

Over is 5-1 in the last six meetings in Tennessee.

Bengals are 4-0 ATS in their previous four meetings.

San Francisco 49ers (11-7, 10-8 ATS) at Green Bay Packers (13-4, 12-5 ATS)

49ers are 8-0 ATS in their last eight games in January.

49ers are 4-0 ATS in their previous four Divisional Playoffs games.

49ers are 5-2 ATS in their last seven road games.

49ers are 4-1 ATS in their previous five games as a road underdog.

49ers are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 Saturday games.

49ers are 4-1 ATS against a team with a winning record.

49ers are 5-2 ATS in their previous seven road games against a team with a winning home record.

Under is 5-0 in the 49ers’ last five playoff road games.

Under is 6-1 in 49ers’ previous seven playoff games.

Packers are 4-0 ATS in their last four Divisional Playoffs games.

Packers are 7-1 ATS in their previous eight home games.

Packers are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games as a home favorite.

Packers are 5-1 ATS against a team with a winning record.

Over is 4-0 in Packers’ previous four playoff games as a favorite.

Over is 7-0 in Packers’ last seven playoff games.

Over is 6-1 in Packers’ previous seven games overall.

Los Angeles Rams (13-5, 9-9 ATS) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (14-4, 10-8 ATS)

Rams are 4-1 ATS in their last five against the NFC.

Rams are 5-2 ATS in their previous seven games overall.

Rams are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games as a road underdog.

Rams are 2-5 ATS against a team with a winning record.

Rams are 8-1 ATS in their previous nine games against the Buccaneers.

Rams are 7-1 SU in their last eight games against the Buccaneers.

Over is 6-0 in the Rams’ previous six Divisional Playoffs games.

Over is 10-1 in the Rams’ last 11 games as an underdog.

Over is 8-1 in the Rams’ previous nine games as a road underdog.

Buccaneers are 4-0 ATS in their last four playoff games.

Buccaneers are 7-1 ATS in their previous eight games as a home favorite.

Under is 6-1 in Buccaneers’ last seven playoff games as a favorite.

Buffalo Bills (12-6, 10-6-2 ATS) at Kansas City Chiefs (13-5, 9-9 ATS)

Bills are 2-5 ATS in their previous seven games against the Chiefs.

Bills are 2-5 SU in their last seven games against the Chiefs.

Bills are 4-0-1 ATS in their previous five games overall.

Bills are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games as an underdog.

Bills are 9-3-2 ATS in their previous 14 games as a road underdog.

Over is 6-0 in Bills’ last six games as a road underdog.

Chiefs are 5-1 ATS against a team with a winning record.

Chiefs are 5-1 ATS in their previous six playoff home games.

Chiefs are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games overall.

Chiefs are 7-2 ATS in their previous nine games as a favorite.

Over is 6-0 in Chiefs’ last six games as a favorite.

Over is 4-0 in Chiefs’ previous four games in January.

Over is 6-0 in Chiefs’ last six against the AFC.

Over is 5-2 in Chiefs’ previous seven playoff home games.

