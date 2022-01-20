NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for January 20

The NBA Cheat Sheet provides an in-depth look at Thursday’s three-game slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.

Top scoring game environments on DraftKings Sportsbook

Mavericks-Suns: 216.5 Points

Warriors-Pacers: 215 Points

There are only three games on this slate, none of which have especially high totals. The Suns and Mavericks game might have the highest total among them, but it could end up being a defensive battle considering both teams rank inside the top-four in the league in defensive rating. Also, the Suns will have to play without Deandre Ayton (ankle), who will miss his second straight game.

The matchup between the Pacers and Warriors will be marred by injuries. The Warriors have already ruled out Draymond Green (calf) and Otto Porter Jr. (rest). The Pacers were already playing without Myles Turner (foot), then Domantas Sabonis suffered an ankle injury Wednesday against the Lakers. Given the quick turnaround, it’s unlikely that he plays in this matchup.

Scheduling Notes

3rd game in 4th night

Knicks, Pacers, Mavericks

2nd night of a back-to-back

Pacers, Mavericks

1st night of a back-to-back

Warriors

Key Injuries to Monitor

Pacers PG Malcolm Brogdon ($7,400) at Warriors

An Achilles injury has limited Brogdon to appearing in only two of the Pacers’ last 13 games. He did take the floor Wednesday, logging 26 minutes against the Lakers. If he plays in this game, he could be on a minutes restriction. There’s also a chance that they rest him, even with all of the injuries that they are currently dealing with up front.

Favorite Pick Against the Spread

Warriors (-12) vs. Pacers

The Warriors love playing at home, where they are 15-6-1 against the spread. Meanwhile, the Pacers are just 9-12 against the spread on the road. With the very real possibility that both Turner and Sabonis sit this one out, and the chance that Brogdon is rested or limited, the Warriors could cruise to another lopsided victory at home.

Favorite Player Prop

This is not a good matchup for Robinson, who is prone to getting into foul trouble. He’ll have to try and slow down Jonas Valanciunas, who is a walking double-double. With him and Josh Hart patrolling the boards, the Pelicans have allowed the fifth-fewest rebounds per game in the league. Combine that with Robinson potentially dealing with fouling issues and the under could be worth taking a chance on at plus odds.

Favorite Value Play

Warriors PF Jonathan Kuminga ($4,300) vs. Pacers

The Warriors have given Kuminga more playing time with Green out. He’s responded by scoring at least 28.8 DKFP in three straight games. The Pacers could be rolling with backups in the frontcourt, leaving Kuminga with the potential to take advantage of favorable matchups. Even if the score gets out of hand, his playing time should be secure.

Favorite Stud

Mavericks PG Luka Doncic ($10,400) vs. Suns

Doncic is coming off of a masterful performance against the Raptors on Wednesday in which he recorded 41 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and four three-pointers. He’s scored at least 59.8 DKFP in four of his last six games and is averaging 52.8 DKFP per game for the season. With only three games on the schedule, there aren’t a ton of top-tier options to consider. Of the few that will be in action, Doncic has arguably the highest floor among them.

