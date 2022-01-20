College Basketball Best Bet: NCAA Pick for Purdue Boilermakers vs. Indiana Hoosiers on DraftKings Sportsbook

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

College basketball has finally arrived! We have over 100 games tipping off, but two of these games clearly stand out over the rest. We have the usual four suspects playing in the Champions Classic, which is one of my favorite events of the college basketball season. This year holding the event with fans at Madison Square Garden only makes it that much better. Let’s breakdown these tremendous matchups.

Purdue at Indiana

Massive rivalry game in the Big Ten on Thursday night, and I’m going to be backing the home dog. Let’s face it ... college hoops has been tough this season. I’m going to focus on playing fewer spots on games I’m able to spend more time on. Taking Thursday off in NBA gives me a chance to write up a game I like a lot.

Purdue is very good, as it showed us on Monday during an epic double-overtime win at Illinois. I actually have a ticket on the Boilermakers to win the regular season conference title at +300, but this is going to be an extremely difficult road test.

I can’t give you too many numbers that’ll make you want to fade Purdue, but they’re far from invincible. It already has a road loss in-conference as a double-digit favorite, and is just 1-2 ATS in true road games. While the Boilermakers are winning, they haven’t been covering — on a 3-7 ATS skid over their last 10 overall.

What I do have confidence in is backing Indiana at home. The Hoosiers are a perfect 11-0 at home this season, including 9-2 ATS — covering their last eight. Assembly Hall is going to be ROCKING for this in-state rivalry game against a top-five team.

Sure, Purdue is the better team. But this is likely their toughest game of the season, and the hangover off the wild win on Monday likely won’t help. The Hoosiers should keep this game within a possession, and I like them to win outright. Small splash on the moneyline if you dare.

