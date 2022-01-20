Australian Open Odds: Picks and Predictions to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for January 20

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Round 3 action begins Thursday at Melbourne Park for the 2022 Australian Open. Contenders are continuing to lay the groundwork for a deep tournament run and dark horse candidates have officially emerged. I’ve picked out two bets I see the most value in on DraftKings Sportsbook.

DraftKings users can get in on the action by betting on DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DK Sportsbook app.

Gael Monfils vs. Cristian Garin

The odds here genuinely floored me. Yes, Monfils is in terrific form so far at Melbourne Park, but Garin has impressed with his resiliency in two tough matchups to start the tournament. It’s also important to note that this is around the time when Monfils tends to flame out at the Australian Open. The 35-year-old has advanced to Round 4 just once in his last four years. Garin has gone to five sets in both of his contests, but at just 25 years old he’s primed to handle a more significant workload. Monfils should probably win this match, but it’s worth taking a shot on Garin tonight.

Set your DraftKings fantasy tennis lineups here: TEN $40K Line Painter [$10K to 1st] (US)

Rafael Nadal vs. Karen Khachanov

I’ve been picking stars to keep their opponents under their game totals in multiple articles, and each bet has comfortably hit. The logic behind this one is simple: Nadal has a career 7-0 record against Khachanov with only one lost set throughout all of those matchups. Assuming Rafa wins in straight sets per usual and keeps Karen to four games or under in one of those sets, Khachanov won’t come close to 17 total games in this contest.

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DK Sportsbook app.

Set your DraftKings fantasy tennis lineups here: TEN $40K Line Painter [$10K to 1st] (US)

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.