Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for January 21

We have an eleven-game NBA slate today. On DraftKings Sportsbook, there are five games with a total in the 220s - OKC/CHA (222.5), LAL/ORL (220), CHI/MIL (227.5), MEM/DEN (222) and HOU/GS (228). The BKN/SA game has the highest total on the slate at 233.5. The Jazz are the biggest favorites at 13.5 points over the Pistons while both the Bucks and Warriors are 10.5-point favorites over the Bulls and Rockets respectively. There are three games with a spread below three points — ATL -1.5 over MIA, WAS -1 over TOR and BKN -1 over SA.

Let’s break down some of the top studs and values at each position to help you build your DraftKings NBA lineups.

Point Guard

Stud

Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets @ San Antonio Spurs ($9,500) – Both of these teams are top 10 in pace and DraftKings Sportsbook has this game with the highest total on the slate at 233. In addition, the spread is only one point, so it should be a competitive affair. Oh, there’s also the fact that Kevin Durant is out, so the Big Three shrinks to the Dynamic Duo. I do like James Harden ($11,800) in this one and expect him to bounce back from his poor game last time out. That said, Irving could match or exceed his production at over $2,000 cheaper. Over the last two games, Irving has played 38 minutes in each contest and garnered a usage rate of 30.4% and 31%. He produced 51.75 and 45.75 DKFP. While it’s unlikely he produces a ceiling game over 60 DKFP, he did accomplish that feat six times last season with a high of 72.25. The Spurs boost the FPPM to shooting guards by 12.19%.

Other Options – James Harden ($11,800), Dejounte Murray ($10,100), LaMelo Ball ($8,600)

Value

Gabe Vincent, Miami Heat @ Atlanta Hawks ($4,800) – Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro are out for this one so Vincent should make his 13th start of the season. In the prior 12, he averaged 32.5 minutes, 13.1 points, three rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks while garnering a 19.6% usage rate. He went for at least 20 DKFP in 11 of those starts with five over 30.

Other Options – Jordan Clarkson ($5,800)

Shooting Guard

Stud

LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder ($8,600) – Ball has gone for 46.5 and 46 DKFP in the last two games. He’s a threat to triple-double on any given night and did just that in his most recent outing. The Hornets play at the second-fastest pace and they should be able to dictate the action at home. The Thunder have been the most generous to opposing point guards as they have boosted the FPPM to the position by a league-leading 17.13%.

Other Options – Kyrie Irving ($9,500), Jaylen Brown ($8,700)

Value

Joe Ingles, Utah Jazz vs. Detroit Pistons ($4,200) – Donovan Mitchell is out so Ingles will likely make his 11th start of the season. In the prior 10, he averaged 28.6 minutes, 10.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He’s gone for at least 20 DKFP 15 times this season with four of those over 30. The Pistons are 23rd in defensive efficiency and boost the FPPM to shooting guards by 12.99%.

Other Options – John Konchar ($4,300), Max Strus ($4,600), Aaron Wiggins ($3,500)

Small Forward

Stud

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers @ Orlando Magic ($11,400) – The Lakers have lost four of their last five games, but it hasn’t been the fault of James. He’s gone for at least 40 DKFP in all of those games with three above 50. Over the last 15 games, he’s gone over 50 11 times with seven over 60 and three of those over 70. He’s playing in the mid-to-high 30-minute range and garnering a usage rate in the 30% range that approaches or exceeds 40% at times. The Lakers are five-point favorites on the road and are third in pace while Orlando is 13th in pace and 24th in defensive efficiency.

Other Options – Jimmy Butler ($9,400), Jaylen Brown ($8,700), Khris Middleton ($8,600)

Value

Aaron Wiggins, Oklahoma City Thunder @ Charlotte Hornets ($3,500) – Wiggins is coming off a 33.5-DKFP performance on Wednesday. He contributed 19 points, eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block while shooting 8-of-11 from the field. I wouldn’t expect that kind of efficiency but he is shooting 49% from the field on the season. The important news to keep an eye on is regarding Derrick Favors ($3,000), who didn’t play last game. As a result, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl ($3,800) got the start at center with Wiggins entering the starting lineup. Wiggins has started 14 games this season and averaged 28.1 minutes, 10.9 points, five rebounds, 1.1 assists and one steal. He’s gone for at least 20 DKFP seven times with four of those over 30.

Other Options – John Konchar ($4,300), Joe Ingles ($4,200), De’Andre Hunter ($4,800), Chuma Okeke ($4,300)

Power Forward

Stud

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls ($11,700) – He’s good. He makes us go gaga. He gallops. He’s ginormous. He’s gigantic. He’s galactic. He’s so unique that he probably spawned from the Galapagos Islands. ABCDEFG averages a ridiculous 1.71 DKFP per minute. The only worry is lack of minutes since the Bucks are favored by 10.5 points at home. That said, if the game turns into a blowout, G will have likely been a reason why. There have been eight times G has played fewer than 30 minutes in a game. He’s gone for at least 50 DKFP in three of those contests. On the season, he’s gone for at least 60 DKFP 16 times with five of those above 70. Now, the Bulls still have talent so what if they keep it close? Oh, Lordy.

Other Options – DeMar DeRozan ($9,100), Chris Boucher ($6,200)

Value

Kelly Olynyk, Detroit Pistons @ Utah Jazz ($5,500) – After missing most of the season, Olynyk returned on Wednesday and put up 45.25 DKFP in 22 minutes. The usage rate was 38.9%! Now, that was against a porous Kings team and there is uncertainty as to how many minutes he will play. That said, the matchup is actually a good one as Rudy Gobert ($8,900) is a beast defending down low but not so much out on the perimeter. On the season, opposing centers have seen a boost of 10.55% in terms of three-pointers, which is where Olynyk makes most of his hay on the offensive side of the ball.

Other Options – Brandon Clarke ($5,100), Jonathan Kuminga ($4,900), De’Andre Hunter ($4,800), Chuma Okeke ($4,300)

Center

Stud

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies ($12,600) – He makes me want to strip off my clothes and run around the block. He drops napalm on the fantasy landscape on a nightly basis. He needs no nametag. He’s a narcotic. You thought G’s 1.71 DKFP per minute was grrreeeaaatttt? Well, Jokic averages 1.75 DKFP per minute. He has one of the highest floor/ceiling combos on the slate, and unlike the MIL/CHI game, this one has a spread of only 3.5 points. Jokic is a threat to mess around on any given night and has done just that 10 times this season. He’s gone for at least 60 DKFP 17 times this season with nine over 70 and a high of 93! Yeah, he’s no joke.

Other Options – Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,700), Joel Embiid ($11,000)

Value

Precious Achiuwa, Toronto Raptors @ Washington Wizards ($4,600) – Over the last three games, Achiuwa has re-entered the starting lineup and played 40, 37 and 33 minutes. He’s produced 38, 30.25 and 17.25 DKFP over that span. He’s averaging 0.86 DKFP per minute on the season but minutes are minutes. Can I get a “Yo, Joe?” Washington has boosted the FPPM to centers by 9.42% so the matchup is a good one.

Other Options – Chris Boucher ($6,200), Brandon Clarke ($5,100), Kelly Olynyk ($5,500), Onyeka Okongwu ($5,400— if Clint Capela is out)

