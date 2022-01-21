NBA Picks, Betting Trends: DraftKings Sportsbook Odds, Basketball Best Bets, Predictions for January 21

Follow along on Twitter (@julianedlow) for any potential updates — things can always change with lineup moves leading up to tipoff. Here’s what jumps out to me on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Massive Friday slate in the NBA, and we have a good combination of sides and props on the board that I’m looking to target. I’ve written up a few so far, but likely will add some later.

Per usual, I’ll put everything official up on Twitter that I bet on personally. This is a betting guide for this NBA card, and anything I’ve actually bet will include a unit amount.

Best Bets

Let’s start with the first quarter play here, as the Bulls have been one of our prime early fades. Chicago is an NBA-worst 17-26 1Q ATS this season, including just 8-13 1Q ATS on the road. The Bulls finish games well (when healthy), but don’t get off to good starts. Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine remain out, which has been an issue.

The Bucks are a better bet at home on the first half than the first quarter on the season, but I’m staying with the quarter here for two reasons. First, as I mentioned, the Bulls do battle back into games in the first half. Despite the sluggish starts, they’re still around .500 as a first half team. Second, Milwaukee has been dominating to start games recently — leads of six, nine, nine and 16 points through one quarter in their last four outings.

Now for the Dosunmu props ... which haven’t been posted the last couple of games. Now it’s time to mash them. In the three games without Ball and LaVine, Dosunmu is averaging eight assists per game, and has no fewer than six in any contest. He’s also averaging 18 points per game, and has no fewer than 15 in any contest. He was a very good college player that has transitioned well to this starting role. Jrue Holiday is dinged up and playing a limited role, so I’m not worried about him locking Dosunmu down. Ayo could also get minutes to close out a blowout if this one gets there. Some of my favorite props of the season.

We missed bad on the Nuggets in the first half on Wednesday, but they are still on a good role recently going 8-4 1H ATS in their last 12. The Grizzlies are a terrific first half team, but they are down a lot of bodies right now, and it’s showed. On Wednesday in Milwaukee, the Grizz dug themselves into a 14-point hole at halftime. I’m going against a trend here with the belief this team is just down too many key pieces right now.

