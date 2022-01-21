Australian Open Odds: Picks and Predictions to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for January 21

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Round 3 action continues Friday at Melbourne Park for the 2022 Australian Open. Contenders are laying the groundwork for a deep tournament run and dark horse candidates have officially emerged. I’ve picked out one bet I see the most value in on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Daniil Medvedev vs. Botic van de Zandschulp

If you have been keeping track of my picks for this tournament, this one might come as a surprise. Up to this point, I’ve been a fan of riding with heavy favorites to hold their opponents under their game total. It’s been an effective strategy, as I’m 3/3 on those predictions. That being said, let’s switch things up and going the other way here. Medvedev has been uncharacteristically sloppy at Melbourne Park this year, dropping a set to Nick Kyrgios and being forced into multiple tiebreaks. The No. 2 ranked player in the world should win his matchup with Botic van de Zandschulp tonight, make no mistake about that. However, it won’t be as easy as he would like. Medvedev and van de Zandschulp have faced off just once, with Daniil winning 6-3, 6-0, 4-6, 7-5 in the 2021 U.S. Open quarterfinals. Botic is the fresher player heading into this matchup, advancing to Round 3 via Richard Gasquet’s mid-match retirement. Assuming he can win one set and keep the others relatively competitive, van de Zandschulp should break the 11-game mark tonight.

