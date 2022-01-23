Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for January 23

We have a nine-game NBA slate today. On DraftKings Sportsbook, there are two games with a total in the 230s — ATL/CHA (235.5) and BKN/MIN (236.5). The Nuggets are the biggest favorites at 11.5 points. There are five games with a spread below three points — MIA -2.5 over LAL, PHI -2 over SA, CHA -3 over ATL and MIN -3 over BKN.

Let’s break down some of the top studs and values at each position to help you build your DraftKings NBA lineups.

Point Guard

Stud

Dejounte Murray, San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers ($10,200) – There are many good options up top at the position today, so it comes down to personal preference and cost. There are three players who have a higher chance of triple-doubling than most: Luka Doncic ($10,700), James Harden ($11,700) and Murray, who has accomplished the feat in the last two games. Over the past 10 contests, he’s done it three times and fallen one rebound short in two games and two assists shy in another. He’s scored at least 50 DKFP seven times over that stretch with four above 60 and a high of 73.5. He did play the 76ers nine games ago and put up 53.25 DKFP.

Other Options – James Harden ($11,700), Luka Doncic ($10,700)

Value

Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls ($5,500) – After returning from a 20-game absence, Suggs played fewer than 25 minutes in the first three games back. Over the last two games, he’s started and played 34 and 35 minutes, producing 35.75 and 46 DKFP. In all five of those games, he’s garnered a usage rate above 25% with two games above 30%. He has the ability to stuff the stat sheet as evidenced by his most recent game: 22 points, four rebounds, nine assists, two steals and two blocks. Since returning to action, he’s grabbed at least five rebounds in three games, dished out at least five assists in three games and racked up a steal in all but one contest. The Bulls are one of the better defensive teams in the league, but they do boost the FPPM to shooting guards by 6.22%.

Other Options – Gabe Vincent ($5,100)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Terry Rozier, Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks ($7,700) – Terry used to be tremendously scary due to his volatility and poor shooting efficiency. Recently, he’s been the model of consistency. What a time to be alive. Over the last 12 games, he’s shot over 44% from the field in 10 of those contests with seven above 50%. He’s scored at least 40 DKFP in four straight and in seven of the last nine. I’m not necessarily counting on such robust efficiency, but the volume is there and the contributions in rebounds and assists have been most promising. He’s grabbed at least five rebounds in four of the last six games and dished out at least nine, 10, seven and six assists in the last four. The Hawks boost the FPPM to shooting guards by 4.93%.

Other Options – Fred VanVleet ($8,800), Kyrie Irving ($9,400), CJ McCollum ($7,500)

Value

Max Strus, Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers ($4,700) – Strus has been a viable part of the rotation for the Heat all season. He’s shooting 41% from downtown on 6.5 attempts per game. There’s a reason why they gave him a two-year, $3.42 million contract in the offseason. With all of the injuries lately, Strus has played 33, 32, 29 and 29 minutes in the last four contests. He’s produced 19.5, 21.75, 28.25 and 24.5 DKFP. The Lakers are third in pace and allow the eighth-most three-point attempts in the league.

Other Options – Jalen Suggs ($5,100)

Small Forward

Stud

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers ($8,700) – Since returning from a three-game absence, Butler has been all over the map. He’s scored 20 points only once with two games under 10. He did get ejected in one of those, though. He triple-doubled in one game, which was good for 51.5 DKFP, while scoring under 40 DKFP in two contests. The usage rate hasn’t exceeded 26% in any of those games either. That said, he does have 60-DKFP upside, which he’s done twice this season, and is a threat to triple-double on any given night. The Lakers are third in offensive pace.

Other Options – LeBron James ($11,200)

Value

De’Andre Hunter, Atlanta Hawks @ Charlotte Hornets ($5,100) – It took him a few games to get back up to speed after missing a significant portion of the season, but Hunter looks to be all systems go now. Over the last three games, he’s played 35, 34 and 35 minutes, garnering a usage rate of 27.5%, 24.1% and 21.5%. That’s been good for 32.5, 32.25 and 35.75 DKFP. No longer having to share the minutes with Cam Reddish has been a good thing. The Hornets are second in offensive pace and they boost the FPPM to small forwards by 10.31%, so all systems go indeed.

Other Options – Max Strus ($4,700), Chuma Okeke ($4,200)

Power Forward

Stud

Kristaps Porzingis, Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies ($7,400) – Porzingis averages 1.26 DKFP per minute, but he confounds on many nights. He’s scored fewer than 30 DKFP nine times this season. That said, he’s gone over 50 three times with a high of 62.25 DKFP. Lloyd Christmas is grinning from ear to ear right now. It’s a pace-up spot for Dallas as the Grizzlies are fifth in offensive pace. Against centers, they boost three-pointers by 25.91%. Porzingis attempts 5.2 per game.

Other Options – DeMar DeRozan ($8,900), Tobias Harris ($7,200)

Value

Chuma Okeke, Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls ($4,200) – There’s exciting, then there’s Okeke. The usage rate will be in the pre-teens and he will rarely access a ceiling game. That said, he will more than likely score in the 20-DKFP range. Over the last eight games, he’s gone for at least 20 DKFP in seven of those games with a high of 31.5 and a low of 19.5. He’s only started five of those contests, but he’s averaged 27.2 minutes per game. There is some uncertainty as to his playing time, but if you need 20 DKFP, if you want 20 DKFP, then Okeke is the guy for you.

Other Options – De’Andre Hunter ($5,100)

Center

Stud

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets vs. Detroit Pistons ($12,200) – He makes me want to strip off my clothes and run around the block. He drops napalm on the fantasy landscape on a nightly basis. He needs no nametag. He’s a narcotic. He averages 1.75 DKFP per minute. He has one of the highest floor/ceiling combos on the slate, and I appreciate that I could just copy and paste the above because that’s what I wrote up last week and it still fits. I love you, Nikola. Over his last three games, he’s gone for 69.25, 93 and 72.75 DKFP. L. O. L. DK Sportsbook has the Nuggets favored by 11.5 points, so he will more than likely not get his full allotment of run. Projected ownership numbers will be the defining aspect for me.

Other Options – Joel Embiid ($11,000), Nikola Vucevic ($9,100), Jusuf Nurkic ($8,900)

Value

LaMarcus Aldridge, Brooklyn Nets @ Minnesota Timberwolves ($5,400) – I hate the value at the position. Hmmm, hate is a strong word and that takes me off my stoic emotional plane, so let’s go in another direction. I’m not crazy about the value at center today. Aldridge it is. He’s played 23, 32 and 22 minutes in the last three games so no “Yo, Joe!” in this one. That said, he’s scored 24.75, 43 and 29.75 DKFP. On a per-dollar basis, this recommendation does not make it ring “cha-ching,” but both teams are top 10 in offensive pace, so there should be plenty of opportunities to score fantasy goodies.

