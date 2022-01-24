NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for January 24

The NBA Cheat provides an in-depth look at Monday’s four-game main slate, featuring DFS and DraftKings Sportsbook picks.

Follow along on Twitter (@Nick_Friar) for updates.

Top scoring game environments on DraftKings Sportsbook

Quite a bit is up in the air on this slate. Caris LeVert ($8,700) could return for Indiana. Zach LaVine ($8,400) could make his return for Chicago’s game in Oklahoma City. Rudy Gobert’s ($9,200) status is in question again. Those three situations will be examined more in Key Injuries to Monitor — you’ll probably spend most of your time reading this article in that section.

With there being quite a bit of potential for value on this slate, it’s possible for you to pair some of the top studs on this slate. Some of the players mentioned above are options, but Devin Booker ($9,400) is one you have to consider as a pairing option given the environment, Deandre Ayton ($7,800; ankle) likely being unavailable again and the Jazz being potentially more short-handed than usual.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Scheduling Notes

3rd game in 4th night

Bulls, Jazz, Thunder

2nd night of a Back-to-back

Bulls, Jazz, Knicks

1st night of a back-to-back

Pelicans

Refer a friend and get $20 DK Dollars! Head to the DraftKings Playbook Promo page for more details!

Key Injuries to Monitor

Pacers PG/SG Caris LeVert ($8,700) at Pelicans

Jazz C Rudy Gobert ($9,200) at Suns

Jazz SG/SF Bojan Bogdanovic ($6,900) at Suns

Suns C Deandre Ayton ($7,800) vs. Jazz

Bulls SG/SF Zach LaVine ($8,400) at Thunder

With Malcolm Brogdon, Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner all out, LeVert becomes a great option on any slate. If LeVert doesn’t play, Chris Duarte ($6,400), Jeremy Lamb ($4,000) and Goga Bitadze ($6,200) are all in play. Those three have the highest usage rates on the team when Indy’s top four players are out. Bitadze has been the most consistent performer of the three in the last two games, Duarte has shown the most upside, but Lamb is the most likely to return five-times value since he’s plus-$2K cheaper.

Keep tabs on Duarte and Lamb’s scoring props throughout the day. Duarte has gone over his points prop in back-to-back outings, and Lamb scored 14 in each of those contests. But if LeVert gets the green light, I’ll be looking at his scoring prop, pending any word about a minutes restriction.

Ayton is doubtful, so he probably won’t go. Still, gotta keep tabs there. As for LaVine, he doesn’t have an injury tag because the Bulls played Sunday. But there’s a chance he’s good to go, which would make the Chicago value plays tougher to back.

As for Gobert, he’s not on the injury report yet, but he suffered a calf strain on Sunday. If he goes, be careful about rostering him. If Gobert doesn’t play, Hassan Whiteside ($6,300; conditioning) is a good option down low if the backup big is cleared to play. Should Whiteside sit, Royce O’Neale ($4,800) and Rudy Gay ($4,200) become good value options. But Jordan Clarkson ($6,700) becomes one of my favorite plays of the night if either Gobert or Bogdanovic is out.

Favorite Pick Against the Spread

Worst case scenario, the Pacers go on without LeVert again, and I’m operating under that impression.

The Pelicans have done well as home favorites this season, posting a 4-1 record ATS this season. But they’re without Brandon Ingram (ankle) on Monday. They’re 3-6 ATS with Ingram sidelined this season. They were only favored in one of those nine games, which happened to the lone game they’ve lost as home favorites this season (108-100 vs. Oklahoma City on Nov. 10).

The Pacers have been heavy dogs in their last two games, but they managed to cover both times — one game being a four-point upset win vs. the Warriors.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Favorite Player Prop

I’m always checking Mobley’s blocked shots prop on DraftKings Sportsbook, but that’s not the one I like most for Monday. Yes, New York doesn’t give up a whole lot to bigs in the way of DFS, but Mobley smoked the Knicks in the first chance he got against them back in November. Now he’s coming off a big-time 17-rebound, 15-point double-double and Lauri Markkanen (ankle) is out. His double-double prop (+205) is appealing, but the over on his points+rebounds prop (23.5) is the way to go Monday.

And as I mentioned in Key Injuries to Monitor, there are Pacers props that’ll be worth checking out. But those calls will be made closer to tip.

Favorite Value Play

Pelicans PG/SG Nickeil Alexander-Walker ($3,800) vs. Pacers

If LeVert is a no-go again, Lamb is right there with Alexander-Walker. When Ingram has been off the floor this season, Alexander-Walker has posted New Orleans’ highest usage rate (27.2%). If Devonte’ Graham (questionable, ankle) is also off the floor, Alexander-Walker’s usage rate jumps up to 30.8%. When those two are off the floor, he’s posted 0.86 DKFP per minute this season. Oddly enough, when it’s just Ingram off the floor, he posts just a tick more DKFP per minute (0.87). Regardless of what happens with Graham, you know what you’re getting from Alexander-Walker on Monday.

Favorite Stud

Thunder PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($9,000) vs. Bulls

I was leaning toward DeMar DeRozan ($9,100) initially, but even on a minutes restriction, LaVine can cut into some of DeRozan’s usage. SGA is coming off back-to-back strong performances, and he’s returned five-times value on this price tag in five of his last seven. OKC has struggled quite a bit since upsetting Brooklyn, but the Thunder point guard has shown that’s a non-issue for him from a fantasy standpoint, posting 57.25 DKFP when his team only scored 87 points vs. the Cavs.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is dk-nfriar) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.