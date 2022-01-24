Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for January 24

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

On the schedule for Monday night is a four-game slate, and DraftKings continues to offer a plethora of huge tournaments. Below are some of my favorite studs and values at each position.

Point Guard

Stud

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Chicago Bulls, $9,000 - SGA has been brilliant as of late, scoring 48.7 DKFP per game across his past seven starts, while shooting 48% from the field. With a new career-high in usage rate (29.7%), the guard has provided 1.2 DKFP per minute this season.

The Bulls rank 19th in defensive efficiency and Gilgeous-Alexander brings a ceiling north of 50 DKFP in this plus spot.

Other Options: Chris Paul ($8,600)

Value

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers, $3,800 - Alexander-Walker is one of the best values on the slate with Brandon Ingram (ankle) ruled out. In the seven contests, Alexander-Walker has been active with Ingram inactive this season, the combo guard has started on every occasion and produced 27.8 DKFP in 31.3 minutes per game.

Alexander-Walker’s usage rises 2.2 percentage points to a very healthy 26.5% with Ingram off the floor this season, and this is a strong spot for him against the beat-up Pacers. Since losing Myles Turner (foot) four games ago, Indiana has ranked 25th in defensive rating, and exceeding five-times value should be an easy task for Alexander-Walker this evening.

Other Options: Kemba Walker ($6,600), Devonte’ Graham ($5,600)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz, $9,400 - The price is high, but Booker has to be considered for GPPs tonight. While the Jazz rank 11th defensive efficiency, they are playing their second game in two nights and Deandre Ayton ($7,800; doubtful, ankle) is expected to remain sidelined for Phoenix. When the center has been off the court this season, Booker has led the Suns with a 32% usage rate and 1.3 DKFP per minute.

As we saw last Monday, when the Kentucky product exploded for a season-high 71.75 DKFP against the Spurs, Booker has elite upside with Ayton out of the lineup, and shouldn’t be overly popular given he is facing the Jazz.

Other Options: Caris LeVert ($8,700, if active)

Value

Mikal Bridges, Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz, $5,800 - On top of Ayton, the Suns will be missing Jae Crowder (wrist) and Cameron Payne (wrist), which should result in huge playing time for Bridges. Barring an unexpected blowout in this clash of two of the NBA’s best teams, the wing should receive right around 40 minutes of work against the Jazz.

Bridges has topped 30 DKFP in three of his past five starts sans Ayton and should be able to grind out over five-times value based off his sheer volume.

Other Options: Chris Duarte ($6,400, if LeVert is out), Joe Ingles ($5,000)

Small Forward

Stud

Josh Hart, New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers, $7,400 - With a large 36 minutes per game in his last 10, Hart has generated 36 DKFP per night. In the 26-year-old’s last start without Ingram, Hart was one assist shy of a triple-double and finished with 45.5 DKFP against the Bucks.

His salary has reached a new season-high, but Hart still has a solid chance to outproduce this salary against the depleted Pacers and the hefty price tag should scare off most DFS players.

Other Options: N/A

Value

Cameron Johnson, Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz, $3,900 - When Crowder has been inactive this season, Johnson has moved into the starting lineup and contributed 30.6 DKFP in 32.2 minutes per game. Now, also removing Ayton and Payne from the rotation should translate into at least 35 minutes for Johnson. His usage sees a slight upgrade to 18.1% with these three players off the floor and Johnson has responded with 30.4 DKFP per game when he has logged a minimum of 30 minutes this season.

At this sub $4,000 price tag, Johnson is a very difficult value to ignore for this short slate.

Other Options: Jeremy Lamb ($4,000), Isaac Okoro ($3,800)

Power Forward

Stud

DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls at Oklahoma City Thunder, $9,100 - With Zach LaVine (knee), Lonzo Ball (knee) and Alex Caruso (wrist) out yesterday, DeRozan erupted for 54.25 DKFP vs. the Magic. These three guards will remain unavailable Monday, and in all the time he has played with them off the floor this season, DeRozan’s usage has increased 6.1 percentage points to a massive 36.7%. Furthermore, the veteran’s assist rate has seen a 2.8 percentage point boost to a team-high 25.6%, resulting in 1.2 DKFP per minute.

DeRozan should stuff the stat sheet en route to over 50 DKFP tonight and is a core building block for all formats.

Other Options: Julius Randle ($9,700)

Value

Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks, $5,500 - With Lauri Markkanen (ankle) missing tonight, Love should approach 25 minutes. This may not seem like much, but the former All-Star has been extremely efficient this season, amassing 1.3 DKFP per minute behind a 25.1% usage rate.

While this matchup is less than ideal, with the Knicks ranking dead last in pace, Love has the potential for over 30 DKFP tonight and is worth a gamble in GPPs.

Other Options: Torrey Craig ($4,900), Herbert Jones ($4,700)

Center

Stud

Jonas Valanciunas, New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers, $8,300 - Valanciunas has been terrific in the seven starts he has made without Ingram this season, supplying 43.6 DKFP per game. Overall, Valanciunas’ usage increases 2.5 percentage points to a team-high 27.8% with Ingram off the floor, lifting him to 1.3 DKFP per minute.

The Pacers have yielded a whopping 54 points in the paint per game in these past four with Turner on the shelf, and I think Valanciunas should destroy them for a large double-double of at least 45 DKFP tonight.

Other Options: Rudy Gobert ($9,200)

Value

Goga Bitadze, Indiana Pacers at New Orleans Pelicans, $6,200 - With both Turner and Domantas Sabonis (ankle) absent for the last two contests, Bitadze has started at center for Indiana and has amassed 34.5 DKFP in 33 minutes per game. In the same situation Monday, anything less than 30 minutes would be a surprise for the 22-year-old, especially in this spot that requires Bitadze’s size to match up with Valanciunas.

Bitadze is averaging 30.4 DKFP per game when he has cracked 25 minutes over the past two seasons and is a strong option for Monday night, even at this career-high price tag.

Other Options: Bismack Biyombo ($5,300), JaVale McGee ($5,100), Nerlens Noel ($4,200, if Mitchell Robinson is out)

