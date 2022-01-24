Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for January 24

There is no greater feeling in the world than finding value. (Sorry, wife and kids.) Even if something is worth $10, but the price is discounted from $100 to $50, the juices inside the bloodstream start to percolate. For NBA DFS, the same concept arises, but finding value is also important for another reason. The game is all about roster construction, and finding good value can allow the incorporation of more higher-priced, higher-ceiling players to fit into the puzzle.

Here are some players on today’s four-game slate that could assist in constructing a lineup of extraordinary magnitude.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Brandon Ingram is out, so either Garrett Temple ($3,100) or Alexander-Walker should get the start. Ingram has missed nine games this season. In the most recent one, it was Temple who received the start and played 25 minutes while Alexander-Walker played 27 minutes off the bench. Earlier in the season when Ingram missed seven straight, both Temple and Alexander-Walker were inserted into the starting lineup, but that was before the emergence of Herbert Jones ($4,700). Regardless, both should see elevated playing time in this one. While Temple is cheaper, I prefer Alexander-Walker because he averages 0.87 DKFP per minute while Temple is at 0.69. During that seven-game stretch that Ingram missed, Alexander-Walker went for at least 20 DKFP in five of those contests with a high of 61! Now, the shooting efficiency is extremely poor for Alexander-Walker, as he’s converting only 37% of his field-goal attempts. That said, he should get plenty of minutes and, even though he garners more usage in a reserve role, his usage rate is still a respectable 23% as a starter.

Forrest has played sparingly this season, but due to injuries, he’s played 19 and 18 minutes in the last two games and produced 18.5 and 23.75 DKFP. On the season, he’s only averaging 0.61 DKFP. That said, he’s the stone minimum and should see at least 18 minutes in this one because Donovan Mitchell is out. Bojan Bogdanovic ($6,900; knee) is questionable after suffering an injury on Sunday. If he’s out, then Forrest could enter the starting lineup and play close to 30 minutes.

Okoro only averages 0.63 DKFP per minute, so, yeah, yuck. That said, he’s started the last three games and played 35, 30 and 32 minutes. He only produced 21.25, 12 and 20.75 DKFP but he’s sub-$4K, will play over 30 minutes and he has gone over 30 DKFP twice this season, so there is a modicum of upside if things break right. I wouldn’t expect it, but, as long as he’s out there on the court, he could trip into a rebound or get hit with an errant pass which could be interpreted as a steal.

He’s not necessarily the cheapest option out there, but there are a few reasons why I’m writing up Biyombo. JaVale McGee ($5,100) has started the last three games and played 23, 18 and 19 minutes. He’s gone for 18, 12 and 35.5 DKFP. Over that same span, Biyombo has played 25, 28 and 30 minutes while contributing 39, 18.5 and 51.25 DKFP in a reserve role. McGee has been garnering almost twice the ownership! Now, people could start catching on, but I’ll ride the Biyombo train until shown otherwise. While McGee does average 1.32 DKFP per minute, Biyombo averages 1.22 DKFP per minute, is playing more minutes than McGee and has been rostered on fewer teams than McGee.

