Australian Open Odds: Picks and Predictions to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for January 24

Quarter-finals action begins Monday at Melbourne Park for the 2022 Australian Open. With no true dark horses left, it’s anyone’s game at this point in the tournament. I’ve picked out two bets I see the most value in on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rafael Nadal vs. Denis Shapovalov

Don’t ask me to choose a winner in this matchup. As impressive as Rafa has been so far at Melbourne Park, it’s hard to pick against a player who just upset Alexander Zverev in straight sets. As a result, the only thing I’m confident in about this matchup is that it will be extremely competitive. Therefore, the logic behind taking the over on this game total is simple. I expect this contest to go at least four sets, which gives Nadal and Shapovalov enough leeway to break 38 total games.

Gael Monfils vs. Matteo Berretini

I picked against Monfils once already at this tournament, and I won’t be making that mistake again. The 35-year-old fan favorite isn’t just cruising past his competition, he hasn’t dropped a set in four matches. While holding a 2-0 career advantage over Monfils, Berretini has looked quite shaky at Melbourne Park this year. The No. 7 player in the world was taken to five sets in Round 3 vs. Carlos Alcarez Garfia, barely advancing via tiebreak. His fourth-round matchup vs. Pablo Carreno-Busta was no cakewalk either, as Matteo barely won each of the three sets. This feels like the end of the road for Berretini, with Monfils looking like a legitimate championship contender.

