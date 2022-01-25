NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for January 25

The NBA Cheat Sheet provides an in-depth look at Tuesday’s nine-game slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Top scoring game environments on DraftKings Sportsbook

Rockets-Spurs: 235 Points

Trail-Blazers-Timberwolves: 228.5 Points

Nets-Lakers: 226 Points

The Rockets and Spurs both rank inside the top-five in the league in pace of play and inside the bottom-11 in defensive rating, which is the reason for this high total. The last time they met, they combined to score 252 points in San Antonio.

While the Rockets have the worst defensive rating in the league, the Trail Blazers have the second-worst. That could lead to plenty of points scored by the Timberwolves, who have played at the fourth-fastest pace in the league. They also seemed to have dodged a major injury with Anthony Edwards, who isn’t even on the injury report after having to be helped off the floor Sunday against the Nets because of a knee injury.

Despite the Nets set to play their home game against the Lakers without Kevin Durant (knee) and Kyrie Irving, their game still has a lofty total, likely because of their recent struggles on the defensive end. Also, the Lakers appear set to welcome back Anthony Davis (knee), who is listed as probable after having sat out for over a month.

Scheduling Notes

3rd game in 4th night

None

2nd night of a back-to-back

Pelicans

1st night of a back-to-back

Raptors, Clippers, Kings, Nets, Spurs, Mavericks, Trail Blazers

Key Injuries to Monitor

Pelicans SG Brandon Ingram ($8,200) at 76ers

The Pelicans just played Monday at home against the Pacers, a game in which Ingram sat out with an ankle injury. It’s not yet clear if he was just kept out of the first game of a back-to-back set, or if his injury will continue to keep him sidelined. In his absence Monday, Devonte’ Graham ($5,200) and Josh Hart ($6,500) scored 25 and 22 points, respectively.

Favorite Pick Against the Spread

While the Trail Blazers are set to welcome back Norman Powell for this matchup, they will still be without the services of Larry Nance Jr. (knee) and Cody Zeller (knee). Outside of Jusuf Nurkic, they won’t have much size up front to battle with Karl-Anthony Towns and Jarred Vanderbilt, who have combined to average 18.3 rebounds per game. With the Trail Blazers only 8-16 against the spread as underdogs this season, taking the Timberwolves side could be the way to go here.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Favorite Player Prop

Across his last 11 games, Murray has recorded three triple-doubles. That included posting 32 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists against these same Rockets. Add in the fact that he missed three additional triple-doubles by one rebound each during that 11-game stretch and this wager could be worth taking a chance on, given the odds.

Favorite Value Play

Nets PG/SF Patty Mills ($4,900) vs. Lakers

With Irving and Durant out, the Nets are going to need someone to step up and provide scoring support for James Harden ($11,700). Mills has filled that role well, averaging career-highs in points (13.5) and three-pointers (3.2) per game. Although he generally doesn’t provide much outside of the scoring column, his salary is low enough that he could still provide value with his scoring contributions, alone.

Favorite Stud

Spurs PG Dejounte Murray ($10,000) at Rockets

Murray’s recent hot streak has enabled him to score at least 53.3 DKFP in seven of his last 11 games. During that stretch, he surpassed 60 DKFP four times. He’s the driving force behind the Spurs’ scoring attack and he can stuff the stat sheet in multiple areas, including on the defensive end considering his season average of 2.0 steals per game. Add in his favorable matchup and he’s difficult to pass up.

