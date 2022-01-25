Fantasy Hockey Cheat Sheet: Top DraftKings NHL DFS Picks, Values, Lineup Strategy for January 25

There are eight games in the NHL on Tuesday with the Penguins the largest DraftKings Sportsbook favorites on the docket followed by the Islanders, Senators and Hurricanes. The Stars, Golden Knights and Flyers are all playing their second road game in consecutive nights. Here is a look at the DraftKings fantasy landscape ahead of Tuesday’s NHL action.

Top Line Stacks

Penguins vs. Coyotes

Jake Guentzel ($7,500) - Sidney Crosby ($8,000) - Bryan Rust ($6,400)

With Arizona allowing the second-most goals per game and ranking second last in penalty-kill percentage, Pittsburgh’s No. 1 line is positioned to have a solid showing. The trio has combined for 6.37 goals and 17.54 high-danger scoring chances per hour for the campaign and has also logged 1030:52 of shared ice time over the past three years. Just note, Crosby, Guentzel and Rust will likely be popular targets.

Predators at Kraken

Filip Forsberg ($6,000) - Mikael Granlund ($4,800) - Matt Duchene ($5,700)

Seattle has surrendered the second-most goals per 60 minutes at 5-on-5 this season, and this is an affordable Nashville stack. Granlund, Forsberg and Duchene have clicked for 5.73 goals and 15.03 high-danger scoring chances per 60 for the campaign. They’re also in solid form with four goals and three assists through the past two games.

Superstar to Build Around

Leon Draisaitl, EDM at VAN ($7,800) - The Canucks are likely to be without their top two centers and three best goaltenders, so Draisaitl should have an opportunity to stay hot after recording two goals and two assists Saturday against Calgary. Vancouver also sports the worst penalty-kill percentage in the league.

Value on Offense

Andrei Svechnikov, CAR vs. VGK ($4,600) - The Golden Knights are a daunting matchup with Vegas leading the league in Corsi For percentage and allowing the second-fewest expected goals per 60 minutes at 5-on-5 since Dec. 1. Still, Svechnikov’s salary is too low to not consider including him in lineups Tuesday. He’s rolled off four consecutive multi-point games and is sporting career-high marks in goals, points and shots per 60 minutes.

Danton Heinen, PIT vs. ARI ($2,700) - Skating in a secondary scoring role, Heinen has collected an assist in consecutive games and offers huge cap relief in the noted favorable matchup against the Coyotes. He’s also shown an uptick in shot volume during the point streak with 10 attempts and nine scoring chances.

Stud Goalies

Frederik Andersen, CAR vs. VGK ($8,200) - The Golden Knights are playing their second road game in consecutive nights, so this could prove to be a sneaky spot to target Andersen. He’s been excellent all season with a 21-6 record, .928 save percentage and 2.03 GAA, and Carolina also allows the fewest goals per game in the league.

Mikko Koskinen, EDM at VAN ($7,900) - As noted, the Canucks are missing key players Tuesday, and Koskinen is coming off a solid, 44-save win over the Flames on Saturday. Vancouver has also scored the fewest goals per 60 minutes at 5-on-5 in the league since Dec. 1, too.

Value on Defense

Noah Dobson, NYI vs. PHI ($4,600) - Despite missing the scoresheet in each of the past six games, look for a solid showing from Dobson on Tuesday. He’s racked up a team-high 18 shots and 31 attempts through the past three games and lands in a solid matchup with Philadelphia allowing 46 goals during its current 0-9-3 stretch.

Evan Bouchard, EDM at VAN ($4,500) - With Tyson Barrie sidelined with an upper-body injury, Bouchard has climbed into the quarterback role on the No. 1 power-play unit. Bouchard scored twice against Calgary on Saturday, and he’s an affordable option in the highlighted potentially soft matchup against Vancouver.

Power-Play Defenseman

Kris Letang, PIT vs. ARI ($7,400) - The veteran had a 10-game point streak snapped last time out, so look for a return to form with the noted soft matchup against Arizona on deck. Letang’s 15 points, 34 shots and 26 blocks during the noted stretch showcase his upside.

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF at OTT ($5,700) - Somewhat quietly, Dahlin has put together an excellent stretch with 13 points through his past 14 contests, including four multi-point showings. With Ottawa allowing the fourth-most goals per game, this is a target-worthy matchup, too.

