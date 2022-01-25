Australian Open Odds: Picks and Predictions to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for January 25

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Quarter-finals action continues Tuesday at Melbourne Park for the 2022 Australian Open. Rafael Nadal and Matteo Berrettini are waiting for two more to join them in the other semi-final. I’ve picked out one bet I see the most value in on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Jannik Sinner

Anytime you have the opportunity to bet on the No. 4 seed as an underdog this early, you take it. There’s a reason Sinner is the favorite in this contest, he’s in exceptional form as of late. Tsitsipas was pushed to five sets in his last match against Taylor Fritz, which looks worse than it actually was considering the level Fritz was playing at. Stefanos has defeated Sinner in two of their three career matchups, both times cruising to victory in straight sets. At this point in the tournament, Tsistsipas has demonstrated resiliency to battle back from behind. Sinner has dropped just one set at Melbourne Park, which works in his favor to an extent, but also raises questions about his ability to play from behind. If Tsitsipas builds an early lead in tonight’s match, I like his chances of advancing to the final four.

