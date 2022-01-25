NBA Picks, Betting Trends: DraftKings Sportsbook Odds, Basketball Best Bets, Predictions for January 25

Follow along on Twitter (@julianedlow) for any potential updates — things can always change with lineup moves leading up to tipoff. Here’s what jumps out to me on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Unusual week this week in the NBA, with the short Monday card now setting up a nine-game Tuesday slate. I passed on Monday and just wrote up a couple leans, but if you bet them you did wind up going 2-0. For Tuesday, I’m focusing in on player props in one game in particular on Tuesday, where both teams are extremely shorthanded.

Per usual, I’ll put everything official up on Twitter that I bet on personally. This is a betting guide for this NBA card, and anything I’ve actually bet will include a unit amount.

Best Bets

Here’s your injury report from the Pelicans for this game, which has everything to do with both of these plays. Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas, Josh Hart and Devonte’ Graham have all been ruled out. The 76ers will also be without some scoring in Seth Curry, Shake Milton and Danny Green.

No Valanciunas is huge for Embiid’s matchup in this game. His competition will now be the like of Willy Hernangomez and Jaxon Hayes. Neither have a great shot at containing the red-hot Embiid. Suddenly climbing the MVP odds, Embiid has gone over this point total in five straight games, including 50, 40 and 38 points in his last three contests respectively. Given the Pelicans essentially sitting their starting lineup in this game, I do lean to laying the points with Philly at home, but I’m ultimately siding with Embiid’s prop because of how efficient he’s been recently — averaging 42.7 points in 32 minutes over the recent three-game stretch. Even if this is a blowout, Embiid is very capable of surpassing his point total in under 30 minutes, especially in one of his softest matchups yet.

Alexander-Walker is a pure value play — as he will be at just $3,700 in DFS. When put in the spotlight in the past NAW has shown zero hesitation. The dude isn’t shy to get shots up in limited minutes even when the starters are on the floor. With Ingram out on Monday, NAW put up 14 points on a poor 4-for-13 shooting night (including 0-of-5 from downtown). You better believe that volume is going to go up with the starting backcourt of Graham and Hart now out for this game. In a game earlier this season in which New Orleans was close to full strength, Alexander-Walker saw some extra minutes with Hart getting injured in-game. NAW finished with 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting in 34 minutes. I’d expect north of 20 field goal attempts in 35-40 minutes for him in this game. Philly’s backcourt doesn’t scare me off defensively.

