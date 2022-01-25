Farmers Insurance Open Picks: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

Led by Jon Rahm (+600), Justin Thomas (+1200) and Xander Schauffele (+1400), the Farmers Insurance Open will play at Torrey Pines for the 54th time. Past winners like Rahm, Jason Day, and Justin Rose have been elite, all reaching No. 1 in OWGR in their careers. Longshots like Scott Stallings in 2014 won at +25000, and if you’re considering taking deeper odds, make sure they’ve got some course history. Golfers with long odds like Max Homa (+6500), Francesco Molinari (+8000) and Jason Day (+10000) have played well at Torrey Pines in previous years.

Over the past five years, the average winning odds are +3400, with the shortest coming from Justin Rose in 2019 and Jason Day in 2014 at +1300. The longest odds came from Jon Rahm in 2017 and Marc Leishman in 2020, winning at +5500. The deepest outright over the past decade came from Scott Stallings at +25000 back in 2014.

For a full course preview, key statistics breakdown and additional players to consider on DraftKings Sportsbook, refer to the DraftKings Preview on DraftKings Playbook. Here are the bets we should be considering this week.

As the preview article mentions, Finau has been elite at Torrey Pines, averaging 2.2 SG: Total per round, second to only Jon Rahm. The short game shows up here as well, and it’s proven to pay dividends along with his length Off-the-Tee when you see that his worst finish is 24th in his debut.

Torrey Pines has treated Wolff well, with a 21st in his first Farmers and a top-15 at the U.S. Open last season after withdrawing from the Farmers earlier that year. His driver was off the mark last week, which is not the best sign coming into the week. Still, there’s no denying how well he was playing over the Fall Swing, finishing no worse than 17th across October and November. The American Express was his first tournament of the season where his length wasn’t much of an advantage; that won’t be the case this week.

The big-swinging Aussie should fit Torrey Pines well this week, with how strong he hits the ball Off-the-Tee. No worse than a Top-30 in his two starts in Hawaii with a T-10 at Sentry proves his game is sharp this early in the season. Davis also led the field in SG: Tee-to-Green here last year but couldn’t sink a putt, losing 5.2 strokes on the greens (6th worst). Davis could be in contention come Sunday as long as he keeps hitting it well and doesn’t have one of his worst putting weeks.

