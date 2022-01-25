Fantasy Golf Picks — 2022 Farmers Insurance Open DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Brian Kirschner discuss their favorite 2022 Farmers Insurance Open DraftKings picks along with their favorite values for the week. Mayo previews the course, debates the best roster construction for the week and explains which players are best suited for DFS guaranteed prize pool (GPP) tournaments.

Farmers Final Picks, DK Ownership + Props

2022 FIO — Picks & Preview | Info & Research | Stats/Tools

2022 FIO — DraftKings Picks | Player Course Notes | Own Projections

Subscribe To the PME — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Twitter | E-Mail

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $800K Pitch + Putt [$200K to 1st]

2022 Farmers Insurance Open DraftKings Notes

Field: 156 players

Cut: Top 65 & Ties after 36 Holes

Lineup Lock: Thursday, January 26

Roster: Six golfers

Salary cap: $50,000

2022 Farmers Insurance Open: Key Stats

Strokes Gained: Approach

Driving Distance Gained

Strokes Gained: Around The Green

Par 4s Gained: 450-500 Yards

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2022 Farmers Insurance Open: Course(s)

Course: Torrey Pines South

Par: 72

Yardage: 7,765

Greens: Poa

Shot Tracker: Yes

Course: Torrey Pines North

Par: 72

Yardage: 7,258

Greens: Bentgrass

Shot Tracker: No

2022 Farmers Insurance Open: Past Winners

2021: Patrick Reed -14

2020: Marc Leishman -15

2019: Justin Rose -21

2018: Jason Day -10

2017: Jon Rahm -13

2016: Brandt Snedeker -6

2015: Jason Day -9

2014: Scott Stallings -9

2013: Tiger Woods -14

2022 Farmers Insurance Open DraftKings Picks

Elite Values

Dustin Johnson $10,300

Daniel Berger $10,000

High-End Value

Sungjae Im $9,300

Will Zalatoris $9,200

Tony Finau $9,100

Second-Level Values

Matthew Wolff $8,500

Mid-Level Values

Keegan Bradley $7,900

Luke List $7,600

Wyndham Clark $7,200

Scrub Values

Kyle Stanley $6,900

Joseph Bramlett $6,700

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $800K Pitch + Putt [$200K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.