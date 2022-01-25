Fantasy Golf Picks — 2022 Farmers Insurance Open DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Brian Kirschner discuss their favorite 2022 Farmers Insurance Open DraftKings picks along with their favorite values for the week. Mayo previews the course, debates the best roster construction for the week and explains which players are best suited for DFS guaranteed prize pool (GPP) tournaments.
2022 Farmers Insurance Open DraftKings Notes
Field: 156 players
Cut: Top 65 & Ties after 36 Holes
Lineup Lock: Thursday, January 26
Roster: Six golfers
Salary cap: $50,000
2022 Farmers Insurance Open: Key Stats
Strokes Gained: Approach
Driving Distance Gained
Strokes Gained: Around The Green
Par 4s Gained: 450-500 Yards
Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com
2022 Farmers Insurance Open: Course(s)
Course: Torrey Pines South
Par: 72
Yardage: 7,765
Greens: Poa
Shot Tracker: Yes
Course: Torrey Pines North
Par: 72
Yardage: 7,258
Greens: Bentgrass
Shot Tracker: No
2022 Farmers Insurance Open: Past Winners
- 2021: Patrick Reed -14
- 2020: Marc Leishman -15
- 2019: Justin Rose -21
- 2018: Jason Day -10
- 2017: Jon Rahm -13
- 2016: Brandt Snedeker -6
- 2015: Jason Day -9
- 2014: Scott Stallings -9
- 2013: Tiger Woods -14
2022 Farmers Insurance Open DraftKings Picks
Elite Values
Dustin Johnson $10,300
Daniel Berger $10,000
High-End Value
Sungjae Im $9,300
Will Zalatoris $9,200
Tony Finau $9,100
Second-Level Values
Matthew Wolff $8,500
Mid-Level Values
Keegan Bradley $7,900
Luke List $7,600
Wyndham Clark $7,200
Scrub Values
Kyle Stanley $6,900
Joseph Bramlett $6,700
