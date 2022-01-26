Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for January 26

While it isn’t unique to have a large, 10-game slate on a Wednesday, it is a little odd to have a collection of matchups with so many back-to-back situations. In fact, we’ve got eight different teams taking the floor for a second straight contest this evening, which means two very important things. First, there’ll be some tired legs out there tonight. Second, there’s a glut of injury reports that have yet to be released.

Keeping those caveats in mind, here’s an early look at my favorite bargain assets for Wednesday.

In terms of opportunity opened up through injury, Johnson’s in a pretty interesting situation. The former lottery pick was inserted into Phoenix’s starting lineup for Monday’s victory over this same Jazz squad — taking the place of the sidelined Jae Crowder (wrist) — however, Johnson still finds himself as a tertiary offensive option playing alongside usage monsters in Devin Booker ($9,700) and Chris Paul ($9,000).

No matter. It appears there’s more than enough to go around in the Valley of the Sun. Despite a modest 15.1% usage rate, Johnson rode immaculate spot-up shooting to 20 points and 35.0 DKFP against Utah. More importantly, at least as it pertains to projecting forward, Johnson barely left the court, logging 38.3 minutes. It was the fourth time in seven starts this season that Johnson’s managed to exceed 30.0 DKFP. In total, he’s averaged a very respectable 31.3 DKFP in those chances.

I get the feeling that a lot of people will be digging for value with the Clippers this evening. Call me crazy, but you tend to draw a little attention to yourself when you pull off a miraculous 35-point comeback, especially when you do so by utilizing almost exclusively reserve players. Drawing the most attention will likely be late-game hero Luke Kennard ($4,200), who finished with 48.5 DKFP in the 116-115 win over the Wizards. However, while Kennard is certainly viable and back to full-strength after a bout with COVID, I’ll be looking a little lower on the pricing list.

Mann was also fantastic on Tuesday night, logging 32.3 minutes (the second-most on the team) and translating that extended run into 16 points and 33.25 DKFP. Mann is now averaging 25.3 DKFP in his starts in 2021-22, a selection of contests that includes a 33.75 DKFP effort against this same Magic squad back on Dec. 11. If Marcus Morris ($6,600; personal) is ruled out once again, I’ll be getting some serious exposure to Mann in this matchup with the NBA’s seventh-worst defense by points surrendered per 100 possessions (111.7).

It’s almost comical to say that the Cavaliers are a little light in the frontcourt right now. I mean, this is a team that willingly starts three seven-footers when at full-strength, and that doesn’t even mention former All-Star Kevin Love ($6,000) as a sixth-man. However, with Lauri Markkanen (ankle) banged up and Jarrett Allen ($8,000; illness) missing practice on Tuesday, suddenly Cleveland is scrambling for warm bodies.

Well, in Monday’s win over the Knicks, that desperation meant a whole lot of Wade. Specifically, it meant 35.0 minutes of Wade, a span of time where the 25-year-old racked up 13 points, three steals and 26.75 DKFP. The ceiling isn’t too high with the forward — he’s averaging a putrid 0.64 DKFP per minute in 2021-22 — but when anyone priced this close to the minimum has a chance to play serious minutes, you have to be at least a little intrigued. It’s not like I’m suggesting you play Ed Davis ($3,000) or anything insane like that, right?

