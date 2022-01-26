NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for January 26

The NBA Cheat Sheet doesn’t require a magnifying glass to view the contents. It doesn’t need to be hidden from a proctor. Just point, click and scroll for an in-depth look at Wednesday’s 10-game slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.

Follow along on Twitter (@dklive) for updates.

Top scoring game environments on DraftKings Sportsbook

The Sacramento Kings are eighth in offensive pace and 28th in defensive efficiency. The Atlanta Hawks are 29th in defensive efficiency so the Matador Society will be live streaming this game to all its members. The Hawks are second in offensive efficiency so even my six-year-old daughter knows to stack this game.

The Memphis Grizzlies are second in offensive pace while the San Antonio Spurs are eighth, so there should be plenty of possessions for fantasy goodies. Both teams are good offensively as Memphis is 11th in efficiency while San Antonio is 17th. Defensively, the Grizzlies are eighth while the Spurs are 19th.

The Charlotte Hornets are third in offensive pace while the Indiana Pacers are 19th. The Hornets are fifth in offensive efficiency while the Pacers are 21st in defensive efficiency. It’s always a beautiful thing when you find the key that fits perfectly into the lock. While the Pacers are only 19th in offensive efficiency and are missing some big offensive pieces, the Hornets are 23rd in defensive efficiency.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $350K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Scheduling Notes

3rd game in 4th night

Hornets, Clippers, Knicks, Raptors, Bulls, Nuggets, Nets, Spurs, Suns, Jazz, Mavericks, Trail Blazers

2nd night of a back-to-back

Hornets, Clippers, Raptors, Nuggets, Nets, Spurs, Mavericks, Trail Blazers, Kings

Key Injuries to Monitor

Cavaliers C Jarrett Allen ($8,000) vs. Bucks

Allen came down with a non-COVID illness on Monday and missed that game. He’s questionable for Wednesday as well. If he’s unable to go, then Ed Davis ($3,000) would likely get the start but he only played 18 minutes on Monday and put up 12.5 DKFP. The main beneficiary would be Kevin Love ($6,000), who played 24 minutes and put up 43.25 DKFP.

Hawks SF/PF De’Andre Hunter ($5,500) vs. Kings

After missing 26 games, it took a few games for Hunter to get back up to speed, but he’s been all systems go. Over the last four games, he’s played at least 34 minutes and produced at least 30 DKFP in every contest. Unfortunately, he’s questionable for Wednesday with a back issue. Bogdan Bogdanovic ($4,600) is probable for this one, so if Hunter is unable to go, then Kevin Huerter ($4,700) would likely replace him in the starting lineup. Danilo Gallinari ($4,400) could pick up some extra minutes as well. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot ($3,000) is questionable and he’s hasn’t been playing much recently anyway, but there is a chance he picks up some playing time if available.

Favorite Pick Against the Spread

The Suns are missing a ton of players for this one: Deandre Ayton, JaVale McGee, Cameron Payne and Jae Crowder. They still have Chris Paul ($9,000) and Devin Booker ($9,700), though. Phoenix is 25-21 ATS and has won their last seven while Utah is 21-26-1 ATS and has lost two in a row. They have their own injury concern as well with Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell out. The Gobert one is especially painful for them as he anchors the defense that is 11th in defensive efficiency at 108.9. Without him, that number plummets to 118.3. For perspective, the Rockets are dead-last with a 114.8 mark. This will also be the third game in four nights for the Jazz.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Favorite Player Prop

What can I say? I’m a “no risk it, no biscuit” kind of guy. Give me odds or give me death! Suggs is going to score so I’m not worried about that side of the equation. Can he get double-digit rebounds or assists? He hasn’t accomplished the feat once this season so, yeah, not good, Bob. That said, since returning to action six games ago, he’s played 33, 35 and 34 minutes over the last three games and looks to be more comfortable with the pro game. He grabbed nine rebounds three games ago and dished out at least seven assists in three of those contests with nine two games ago. Hey, there’s a reason why you’re getting +900 and things would obviously have to break right, but he’s not too far away from getting to ten in either rebounds or assists.

Favorite Value Play

Kings C Richaun Holmes ($4,500) @ Hawks

Since returning from an eight-game absence, Holmes has played in four games. He received 15 minutes in the first game back but then played 28, 25 and 24 minutes. The Kings got blown out by 53 points on Tuesday so he didn’t get his full run. Holmes averages 1.03 DKFP per minute on the season and it’s only a matter of time before he gets 30 minutes or more. This game has the highest total on the slate so there should be plenty of chances to rack up fantasy goodies.

Favorite Stud

Spurs PG Dejounte Murray ($9,800) vs. Grizzlies

Over the last 12 games, Murray has triple-doubled four times and come close a handful of times. He’s gone for at least 50 DKFP in seven of those games with four above 60 and a high of 73.5. Both of these teams are top 10 in offensive pace and Murray is garnering a usage rate in the 30% range. Oh, I forgot about his stealing prowess as he’s racked up 24 over the last 12 games with three steals in six games.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $350K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is dk-nfriar) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.