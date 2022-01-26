Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for January 26

Wednesday features a sizable NBA slate. There are 10 games to choose from, and the main DraftKings slate gets underway at 7:00 p.m. ET. Let’s dive into some of the top options to consider at each position.

Point Guard

Stud

James Harden, Brooklyn Nets vs. Denver Nuggets ($11,500) – The Nets are on the second leg of a back-to-back on Wednesday, and they will once again be playing in Brooklyn. That means no Kyrie Irving in addition to no Kevin Durant.

James Harden will be asked to carry a monster workload in their absence. He’s increased his usage rate by seven percentage points in games without Durant and Irving this season, and he’s averaged 63.63 DKFP in those contests. That includes a massive outing on Tuesday, finishing with 73.0 DKFP thanks to 33 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists. Harden owns a tough matchup vs. the Nuggets, but he is as matchup-proof as it gets for fantasy purposes.

Other Options – Luka Doncic ($11,100), Trae Young ($10,400)

Value

Derrick White, San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies ($5,900) – White is coming off a disappointing 16.0 DKFP in his last outing, but he simply wasn’t needed in that contest. The Spurs cruised to a 30-point victory over the Rockets, which limited White to just 23.3 minutes.

He should return to his usual workload Wednesday vs. the Grizzlies. That would put him closer to 32 minutes, and White has averaged 1.08 DKFP per minute over the past month. That makes him a solid bet to pay off his $5,900 price tag.

Other Options – Jalen Suggs ($5,800), Monte Morris ($4,600)

Shooting Guard

Stud

LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets @ Indiana Pacers ($8,100) – It has not been a pretty stretch for Ball recently. He’s underperformed salary-based expectations by an average of 6.75 over his past 10 games, and he’s failed to crack 40 DKFP in five of his past seven games. His playing time is down – he’s averaged just 31.9 minutes over his past nine contests – and his production has dipped to 1.27 DKFP per minute over the past month.

That’s caused his salary to drop drastically, making him an appealing buy-low target in a strong matchup vs. the Pacers. They rank just 21st in defensive efficiency, and the Hornets’ implied team total of 114.75 ranks third on the slate.

Other Options – OG Anunoby ($6,700), Will Barton ($5,700)

Value

Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks @ Portland Trail Blazers ($5,700) – Brunson is another player who has struggled recently. He’s failed to return value in six straight games, and he’s scored 27.0 DKFP or fewer in each of his past four.

That’s caused his salary to drop to just $5,700 for Wednesday’s matchup vs. the Blazers. Brunson continues to play big minutes for the Mavericks, so he has the potential to pay off this reduced price tag. The Blazers are also a fantastic matchup, ranking 29th in defensive efficiency.

Other Options – Bogdan Bogdanovic ($4,600), DeAndre Bembry ($3,400)

Small Forward

Stud

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks ($8,500) – Butler has been in and out of the lineup for the Heat this season, but his results have been stellar when he’s been on the court. He’s recorded two triple-doubles in his past four games, including a 61.0 DKFP performance in his last outing.

Butler draws a subpar matchup Wednesday vs. the Knicks, but his $8,500 salary is simply too cheap. He’s owned a comparable salary in eight previous contests this season, and he’s averaged more than 50 DKFP in those games.

Other Options – Zach LaVine ($8,300)

Value

Cameron Johnson, Phoenix Suns @ Utah Jazz ($4,300) – The Suns are going to be significantly shorthanded vs. the Jazz. Deandre Ayton, JaVale McGee, and Jae Crowder have all been ruled out, leaving the team particularly thin in the frontcourt.

Johnson is someone who should be asked to pick up the slack. He’s been a solid fantasy producer recently, averaging 0.88 DKFP per minute over the past month, and he could play upwards of 35 minutes vs. the Jazz. He’s one of the best values on the slate.

Other Options – Doug McDermott ($3,400), Bruce Brown ($3,200)

Power Forward

Stud

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks @ Cleveland Cavaliers ($11,800) – Antetokounmpo missed the Bucks’ last game, but he’s probable for Wednesday’s matchup vs. the Cavaliers. Antetokounmpo has played some of his best basketball recently, increasing his fantasy production to 1.84 DKFP per minute over the past month. He should be a slightly contrarian target on this slate given the presence of Harden and Nikola Jokic, and grabbing Giannis at reduced ownership is always appealing in tournaments.

Other Options – Pascal Siakam ($8,900), DeMar DeRozan ($8,200)

Value

Dean Wade, Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks ($3,100) – We’re going to need some value if we want to roster a true superstar on Wednesday, and Wade fits the bill. The Cavaliers were without both Lauri Markkanen and Jarrett Allen in their last contest, and Wade responded with 26.75 DKFP over 35 minutes. Allen is currently questionable, and Wade would become an elite source of value if he’s ruled out vs. the Bucks. Wade is priced at just $3,100, and it’s hard to pass up players priced near the minimum with that much playing time upside.

Other Options – Keldon Johnson ($5,000), PJ Washington ($4,700)

Center

Stud

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets @ Brooklyn Nets ($12,400) – Jokic continues to be the safest investment in DFS. The only thing that can stop him is a lack of playing time in blowouts. That hasn’t been an issue recently, with Jokic scoring at least 62.25 DKFP in five straight games. He’s eclipsed 70 DKFP in three of those contests, and he went for 93.0 vs. the Clippers last Wednesday. Overall, Jokic has averaged 1.82 DKFP per minute this season and 1.83 DKFP per minute over the past month.

The only issue with Jokic is that he is very pricy. He’s up to $12,400, so he costs nearly a full quarter of your cap space. Still, he owns easily the top ceiling on this slate. He’s a worthwhile investment if you can fit him.

Other Options – Bam Adebayo ($7,700), Jakob Poeltl ($6,200)

Value

Bismack Biyombo, Phoenix Suns @ Utah Jazz ($5,500) – Biyombo is one of the strongest options on Wednesday’s slate. He’s been awesome since signing with the Suns, averaging 1.24 DKFP per minute, and he should see all the minutes he can handle with Ayton and McGee sidelined. He draws a tough matchup vs. the Jazz, but Biyombo racked up 37.25 DraftKings points over 31.3 minutes in his last meeting vs. Utah. He’s very hard to pass up at $5,500.

Other Options – Mo Bamba ($5,400), Richaun Holmes ($4,500)

