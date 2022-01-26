NBA Picks, Betting Trends: DraftKings Sportsbook Odds, Basketball Best Bets, Predictions for January 26

Follow along on Twitter (@julianedlow) for any potential updates — things can always change with lineup moves leading up to tipoff. Here’s what jumps out to me on DraftKings Sportsbook.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

I have some pretty strong leans in the NBA on Wednesday, but I still haven’t gotten around to pulling the trigger on anything quite yet.

Per usual, I’ll put everything official up on Twitter that I bet on personally. This is a betting guide for this NBA card, and anything I’ve actually bet will include a unit amount.

Potential Bets

This play is under the assumption that Fred VanVleet (knee) does return to the lineup, but if he plays, I lean strongly to the Raptors side in this game. Toronto has been hot for a while now, riding a 14-5-1 ATS run over the last 20. The Raps are coming off win as dogs on Tuesday night, but don’t let the back-to-back scare you off. FVV will be fresh after sitting a night before, and the Raptors have been tremendous this season when playing on the second night in a row — 5-2 straight up and 6-1 ATS (covering by 8.6 PPG).

The Bulls have been spiraling lately, going just 2-8 over their last eight games. While they did win their last one, they blew a monster lead to barely hang on. No lead is safe with this team right now. Just too many injuries to overcome at the moment, even with Zach LaVine back.

I’ve been a huge Cavs backer so far this season, but now we have a huge game in the division with Milwaukee getting healthy at the right time. The Bucks have lost their last three on the road, and are just 1-4 ATS over their last five games overall. The Cavs are remarkably still winning games (seven of their last eight), but the market has certainly caught up on them — 4-10-1 ATS in their last 15 and 1-5 ATS in their last six at home. It just has the feeling that eventually the talent of the Bucks will prevail, and this could be a meaningful team we see the them simply overpower the lesser talented team. If Jarrett Allen winds up ruled out, that could be the push I need here.

The Jazz are the sharp side of this game. Utah once sat at +4.5, and we’ve been been down to nearly a pick’em in this one. The Suns just struggled to beat Utah’s backups in Phoenix on Monday, and now the Jazz return Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic, Joe Ingles and Royce O’Neale.

The Suns have less depth with DeAndre Ayton still out along with Jae Crowder, Cam Payne and JaVale McGee. But most of the top end talent is still in place, and wings like Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges can pick up more minutes in a game like this. Bismack Biyombo has been a massive spark, and while this level of play seems unsustainable, Chris Paul certainly helps get the most out of him. Phoenix is 18-4 on the road this season and 15-3 in games without Ayton.

Utah is 4-4 in games without Donovan Mitchell and 9-9 in games without Rudy Gobert. The Jazz are also just 2-8 over their last 10 games. Maybe the more desperate team getting the bodies back is the right call here. But this still feels like a spot the Suns get the win. Late game, so I’ll post later if I play.

