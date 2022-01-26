NBA Picks, Betting Trends: DraftKings Sportsbook Odds, Basketball Best Bets, Predictions for January 27

Talk about a small slate — just two games scheduled. Here’s how to best navigate Thursday’s NBA action via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Joel Embiid’s usage rate when on the floor alongside Harris with both Seth Curry and Shake Milton out is more than double the forward’s (43.3% vs. 21. 2%). He’s dominating the game and has hit the over on his points total for Thursday’s game in each of his last four contests. But he was called for five fouls last time out and four just three games ago. As much as it’d be weird to see him get in crazy foul trouble, I could see the Lakers try to attack him on offense with the hope of drawing fouls as a way of stopping him on the other end of the floor. With LeBron James on the other side, L.A. would get some calls in those situations.

Harris can still hit this over without that hypothetical coming true, but that sort of development would certainly help our cause. The Lakers give up the 11th-most points per game to the power forward position, and Harris is going to be busy with no Curry. The forward is coming off a 33-point game, which marked the third time he’s gone over this total in the last four games — he came two points shy vs. the Spurs on Sunday. Factor in this game being a pace-up spot for Philly while the Lakers are just outside the bottom 10 in defensive rating, and Harris is in position to come through vs. L.A.

The under hit in Minnesota’s last game, but the over hit in Golden State’s. A little backward, given the Timberwolves are one of the five best teams at hitting the over (26-21) and the Warriors are one of the two worst (17-29-2).

However, the over is 7-2 in Minnesota’s last nine games — which included a Jan. 16 meeting vs. the Warriors, who were without Steph Curry that day. The over hasn’t hit as often for the Warriors in their last nine (5-4), but that’s a good stretch for them this season.

Now, the over is 8-16-2 when Warriors are home favorites. Not great. (Not even average.) But, the Timberwolves are the best at hitting the over as rod underdogs (12-5). With Draymond Green still out and both teams hitting the over more often than not recently, Minnesota will have some room to go to work on the offensive end.

