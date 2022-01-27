NFL Betting Trends: Team Records Against the Spread and Totals on DraftKings Sportsbook for the Conference Championships

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Conference Championship weekend is here; let’s not waste any time and get into the numbers.

Here are some key definitions of acronyms that we’ll use throughout the article:

SU: Straight Up

ATS: Against the Spread

O/U: Over/Under

MOV: Margin of Victory

+/-: Plus/Minus

Let’s get to the numbers on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cincinnati Bengals (12-7, 12-7 ATS) at Kansas City Chiefs (14-5, 10-9 ATS)

Bengals are 5-0 ATS in their last five games as a road underdog.

Bengals are 4-0 ATS in their previous four games in January.

Bengals are 5-0 ATS in their last five games on grass.

Bengals are 6-0 ATS in their previous six against the AFC.

Bengals are 5-0 ATS against a team with a winning record.

Bengals are 4-0 ATS in their last four road games.

Bengals are 2-6-1 ATS in their previous nine playoff games.

Bengals are 1-4-1 ATS in their last six playoff games as an underdog.

Bengals are 4-2 ATS in their previous six games against the Chiefs.

Bengals are 5-1 SU in their last six games against the Chiefs.

Under is 4-0 in Bengals’ previous four playoff games as an underdog.

Under is 6-0 in Bengals’ last six playoff games.

Chiefs are 6-0 ATS in their previous six games as a home favorite.

Chiefs are 4-0 ATS in their last four home games against a team with a winning road record.

Chiefs are 6-1 ATS in their previous seven playoff home games.

Chiefs are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Chiefs are 6-2 ATS in their previous eight playoff games as a favorite.

Over is 4-0 in Chiefs’ last four games as a home favorite.

Over is 5-0 in Chiefs’ previous five games in January.

Home team is 5-2 ATS in their last seven meetings.

Under is 4-1 in the previous five meetings in Kansas City.

San Francisco 49ers (12-7, 11-8 ATS) at Los Angeles Rams (14-5, 10-9 ATS)

49ers are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games.

49ers are 6-1 SU in their previous seven games.

49ers are 5-1 ATS in their last six games against the Rams.

49ers are 6-0 SU in their previous six games against the Rams.

49ers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games on the road.

49ers are 5-1 ATS in their previous six games when playing on the road against the Rams.

49ers are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games this season.

49ers are 4-1 ATS in their previous five playoff games.

Under is 6-0 in the 49ers’ last six playoff road games.

Under is 7-1 in the 49ers’ previous eight playoff games.

Rams are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games overall.

Rams are 5-2 ATS in their previous seven playoff games.

Under is 17-4 in Rams’ last 21 games as a home favorite.

49ers are 5-1 ATS in their previous six meetings in Los Angeles.

Underdog is 6-0 ATS in their last six meetings.

49ers are 4-0 ATS in their previous four meetings.

