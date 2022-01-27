NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for January 27

The NBA Cheat Sheet provides an in-depth look at Thursday’s two-game slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.

Top scoring game environments on DraftKings Sportsbook

Warriors-Timberwolves: 227.5 Points

76ers-Lakers: 220 Points

There are only two games on the schedule, but both of them have plenty of potent offensive players. The Warriors will be without their best defensive big man in Draymond Green (calf), which could put them in a tough spot against Karl-Anthony Towns. Green didn’t play the last time these two teams met and Towns finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds over 30 minutes.

The Lakers have their star trio all healthy again with Anthony Davis having made his return Tuesday from a knee injury. He logged just 25 minutes in that game, though, and could remain limited for at least one more game. His return had a negative impact on Russell Westbrook, who finished with just 15 points, six rebounds and four assists against the Nets.

Scheduling Notes

3rd game in 4th night

None

2nd night of a back-to-back

None

1st night of a back-to-back

Lakers, Timberwolves

Key Injuries to Monitor

Timberwolves PG Patrick Beverley ($4,200) at Warriors

Beverley is listed as questionable after missing two straight games with an ankle injury. He’s filled an important role for the Timberwolves this season, averaging 8.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 steals across 26 minutes per game. He’s one of their top defensive players, so if he were to remain out, things might be easier on Stephen Curry ($10,300) and Klay Thompson ($5,300).

Favorite Pick Against the Spread

Timberwolves (+6) at Warriors

The Timberwolves have won eight of their last 11 games, which included a 20-point defeat over these same Warriors. However, that game was played in Minnesota and Curry was sidelined. With that being said, not having Green to defend Towns could be a major problem. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Warriors win this game, but the Timberwolves also have a favorable chance of keeping things close.

Favorite Player Prop

Embiid has been the driving force behind Philadelphia’s offense with his 36.5 percent usage rate. Across their last 15 games, he’s averaging 34.7 points and 21.0 shot attempts. If he can win the tip, the Sixers could immediately look his way during their first possession. At these odds, the risk might be worth the potential reward.

Favorite Value Play

76ers SF/PF Matisse Thybulle ($3,600) vs. Lakers

Thybulle is the leader of the Sixers’ defense, which affords him playing time despite his limited offensive skill set. He’s used his prowess for racking up steals and blocks to score at least 18.5 DKFP in five of his last six games. At this cheap salary, that’s enough to make him someone to at least consider for your lineups.

Favorite Stud

76ers C Joel Embiid ($11,400) vs. Lakers

Fading Embiid on a small two-game slate could be disastrous. He’s arguably the hottest player in the NBA, adding averages of 10.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 three-pointers over the aforementioned 15-game stretch in which he has averaged 34.7 points. The Sixers seem content with holding onto Ben Simmons, despite his unwillingness to play for the team, so it’s not as if Embiid has a ton of talent around him. His floor is as high as any player on this slate.

