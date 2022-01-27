Australian Open Odds: Picks and Predictions to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for January 27

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Semi-finals action begins Thursday at Melbourne Park for the 2022 Australian Open. On the men’s side of the bracket, the final four have emerged with no real surprises. I’ve picked out two bets I see the most value in on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rafael Nadal vs. Matteo Berrettini

I’m a fan of this prop when you’re confident in a player to win but don’t love their straight moneyline odds, which is exactly the case with Nadal. There are plenty of reasons to like Rafa (and this prop) tonight. Firstly, the 20-time Grand Slam champion cruised past Berrettini with ease in their only prior matchup, winning in straight sets at the 2019 U.S. Open. Secondly, Nadal hasn’t dropped the first set in each of his last nine matches. Why take Rafa’s moneyline (-225) if you’re confident in his ability to win the first set along with the overall match for plus-money odds?

Daniil Medvedev vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas

Despite Medvedev being the clear favorite in this matchup, anything can happen when players of his and Tsitsipas’ caliber match up. These two have split their last four contests, making one thing clear — regardless of who wins, it’s likely to go the distance. I’m giving the slight edge to Medvedev due to his recent form, and he can get realistically hit the over on this prop in four sets.

