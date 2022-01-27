Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for January 27

Thursday features a small NBA slate. There are just two games to choose from, and the main DraftKings slate gets underway at 7:30 p.m. ET. Let’s dive into some of the top options to consider at each position.

Point Guard

Stud

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves ($10,300) – Thursday’s slate is only two games, but there are a handful of stud options to choose from. Curry headlines the point guard position, although he hasn’t really played like a stud recently. He’s failed to return value in 12 of his past 14 games, and he’s done so by an alarming degree.

That said, his price has decreased to a reasonable $10,300 for Thursday’s matchup vs. the Timberwolves. He has some buy-low appeal at that number. The Timberwolves have played at the fourth-fastest pace this season, and the Warriors’ implied team total of 117.5 is the top mark on the slate.

Other Options – None

Value

Patrick Beverley, Minnesota Timberwolves @ Golden State Warriors ($4,200) – Beverley has missed the past two games for the Timberwolves, and he’s currently questionable vs. the Warriors. However, he stands out as an excellent value if he’s able to suit up. His $4,200 price tag is way too cheap, and Beverley has been fantastic on a per-minute basis this season. He’s averaged 1.00 DraftKings points per minute on the year, including a mark of 1.13 DraftKings points per minute over the past month.

Other Options – Tyrese Maxey ($6,400)

Shooting Guard

Stud

D’Angelo Russell, Minnesota Timberwolves @ Golden State Warriors ($7,500) – Shooting guard is one of the weaker positions at the top on Thursday. Only two players are priced above $5,400: Anthony Edwards ($8,100) and D’Angelo Russell.

Of the two, Russell owns the clear edge. He’s actually been a better per-minute producer than Edwards over the past month, averaging 1.23 DKFP per minute. He’s capable of racking up both points and assists, and he’s handed out at least 10 dimes in five of his past nine games. That extra dimension makes him a bit more reliable than his teammate.

Other Options – Klay Thompson ($5,300)

Value

Furkan Korkmaz, Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers ($4,800) – Korkmaz has been getting plenty of run for the 76ers of late. He’s played at least 36.5 minutes in three straight games, and he should be looking at another sizable workload on Thursday. Korkmaz has been a reliable producer with that much playing time. He’s logged at least 30 minutes in 11 previous games this season, and he’s averaged 26.43 DKFP in those contests. You’ll gladly take that production at his current salary.

Other Options – Malik Monk ($4,500), Damion Lee ($3,300)

Small Forward

Stud

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers @ Philadelphia 76ers ($11,100) – James is the highest-priced option at small forward by a wide margin, and he continues to dominate in his 19th NBA season. He’s averaged 29.1 points per game this season, which is his highest mark since the 2009-10 season with the Cavaliers.

LeBron’s scoring burden should be eased as Anthony Davis ($9,800) gets reintegrated into the rotation, but Davis’ return didn’t have a huge impact on LeBron in his last game. He finished with 61.75 DKFP thanks to 33 points, seven rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks. Davis played less than 25 minutes in that contest, and he will likely be limited again on Thursday.

Other Options – Andrew Wiggins ($5,700)

Value

Matisse Thybulle, Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers ($3,600) – Thybulle is priced at just $3,600 on DraftKings, making him one of the better values on Thursday’s slate. He returned to the lineup in the 76ers’ last game and was immediately called upon for 33.2 minutes. Thybulle is a mediocre per-minute producer, but that’s simply too cheap for someone with that much potential playing time. His role would likely be reduced if Danny Green ($3,400) is able to suit up – he’s currently questionable – but Thybulle should still see enough minutes to potentially return value.

Other Options – Otto Porter ($5,100), Talen Horton-Tucker ($3,500)

Power Forward

Stud

Tobias Harris, Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers ($7,300) – Joel Embiid has gotten most of the attention for the 76ers recently – and rightfully so – but Harris has been a steady source of fantasy value. He’s returned value in four straight games, and he’s coming off one of his best games of the season on Tuesday. He torched the Pelicans for 33 points and 11 rebounds, resulting in 57.25 DKFP.

I wouldn’t expect a repeat performance vs. the Lakers, but he’s underpriced at just $7,300.

Other Options – None

Value

Jarred Vanderbilt, Minnesota Timberwolves @ Golden State Warriors ($5,500) – Vanderbilt has developed into a strong option alongside Karl-Anthony Towns for the Timberwolves. He’s returned value in three straight games, and he finished with 44.75 DKFP in his last outing. He’s also racked up at least 31.5 minutes in three of his past four games, and Vanderbilt has averaged 1.03 DKFP per minute over the past month. He’s expected to see a similar workload on Thursday, making him an appealing target at just $5,500.

Other Options – Georges Niang ($3,500)

Center

Stud

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers ($11,400) – Embiid has been hotter than lava for the better part of the past month, but he’s taken things to another level recently. He’s been a usage monster over his past five games, averaging an unreal 47.0% usage rate in those contests. His usage rate has been at least 42.1% in each, and he’s scored at least 65.5 DKFP in four straight games.

With that in mind, I have no problem shelling out $11,400 for him on Thursday. He’s averaged an insane 1.84 DKFP per minute over the past month, and the Lakers don’t seem like the team that will slow him down. They rank 16th in defensive efficiency, but they’ve allowed the fifth-most points in the paint per game.

Other Options – Karl-Anthony Towns ($9,200)

Value

Kevon Looney, Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves ($4,700) – Looney has benefitted from the absences of Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala recently. He’s seen a sizable spike in playing time, logging at least 28.2 minutes in three of his past four games. He’s scored at least 31.5 DKFP in two of those contests, and he’s averaged 0.99 DKFP per minute over the past month. He’s reasonable at just $4,700.

Other Options – Andre Drummond ($3,800)

