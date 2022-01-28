NBA Picks, Betting Trends: DraftKings Sportsbook Odds, Basketball Best Bets, Predictions for January 28

Follow along on Twitter (@julianedlow) for any potential updates — things can always change with lineup moves leading up to tipoff. Here’s what jumps out to me on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The usual NBA menu for this Friday betting card offers plenty of games. We’ll see if injury news offers up any player props to take advantage of, but for now I have some sides in my sights.

Per usual, I’ll put everything official up on Twitter that I bet on personally. This is a betting guide for this NBA card, and anything I’ve actually bet will include a unit amount.

Best Bets

It’s been a disappointing season for both Atlanta and Boston so far, but each team is has picked up a little steam lately. It’s no surprise that both teams are also fully healthy and without any Covid issues.

The Celtics really seem to be clicking right now, coming off consecutive blowout wins on the road and at home. Jayson Tatum has broken out of his slump, and I expect him to be the best player on the floor in this game. Why I like the C’s in this game is that they’re in a rhythm defensively — allowing 87 and 75 points over the last two respectively.

Both teams are hot — five wins in a row for Atlanta, while Boston has won seven of its last 10. Both teams are also incredibly streaky. I feel like that gives the Celtics more of an edge here if they’re going to continue to dig in defensively, going against a Hawks squad that can struggle on that end of the floor. Atlanta is just a game above .500 on its home floor.

Moneyline Parlay Pieces — Bet TBD

I want to wait on some lineup news for each of these teams, but assuming all three are healthy, I’ll likely construct a two-team moneyline parlay with whichever two I deem the strongest sides. If Jimmy Butler is able to play through a questionable tag, Miami would be my strongest leg, and I might even play some Heat on the spread against a Clippers team due to run into a wall. The Heat have won 11 of their last 12 at home.

The Suns just continue to play fantastic whether they’re on the road or at home. They still have a strong unit to put on the floor even with the injuries, while Minnesota is coming off a tough loss on the road just a night earlier. D’Angelo Russell could miss this game, not to mention anyone could wind up sitting the second night of the back-to-back.

The Bucks are coming off a bad road loss in the division, and now get a chance to bounce-back against the Knicks. Milwaukee has had issues covering at home, but are still 17-8 straight up. The Knicks have lost five of their last six overall and five of six on the road.

Potential Trend Plays

Spurs are 31-18 1Q ATS while the Bulls are 19-28 1Q ATS (9-15 1Q ATS on the road). Red flag here is that the Spurs have leveled off over their last 12, and the Bulls have won the first quarter big in their last two.

Bucks are 28-21-1 1Q ATS and on a 9-2 1Q ATS run. Knicks are just 19-29-1 1Q ATS, but around .500 on the road. All the negative damage is done at home. New York is 4-7 1Q ATS in its last 11.

Grizzlies are 18-9 1H ATS at home and 8-3 1H ATS overall in last 11. Jazz are a much worse 1Q team on the road than 1H, but are just 4-5-1 1H ATS in last 10. Team’s been struggling without Rudy Gobert. Could be a play if Donovan Mitchell remains out.

