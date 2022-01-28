Australian Open Odds: Picks and Predictions to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for the Men’s and Women’s Finals

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

We’re down to two finalists in both the men’s and women’s brackets at Melbourne Park for the 2022 Australian Open. I’ve picked out one bet from each matchup I see the most value in on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rafael Nadal vs. Daniil Medvedev

You don’t bet against the man who can become the all-time Grand Slams leader with a victory on Sunday. It’s really that simple. As much Daniil Medvedev wants to win this final, I can guarantee Nadal wants it more. Outside of the historic implications that this match has, there are a few reasons to like Rafa here. He has a 3-1 career record against Medvedev, including a 2019 U.S. Open final win. With Novak Djokovic still well in his prime, this might be Nadal’s only chance to become the all-time Grand Slams leader, finally surpassing Roger Federer. I expect him to take advantage of this opportunity.

Ashleigh Barty vs. Danielle Collins

I’m continuing my trend of picking heavy favorites to hold their opponents under their game total here. Barty hasn’t dropped a set throughout this entire tournament, and there’s no reason to expect that to change in the final on Saturday. This prop seems even more realistic when you realize that Ash hasn’t allowed any of her opponents to win more than seven games at Melbourne Park. Collins has had an incredible run, but she’s no match for Barty in this contest.

