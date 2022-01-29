Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for January 29

Saturday’s NBA slate is on the smaller size, but it should be a good one. There are six games to choose from, and the main DraftKings slate gets underway at 7:00 p.m. ET. Let’s dive into some of the top options to consider at each position.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $300K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Live on Twitter @dklive.

Point Guard

Stud

James Harden, Brooklyn Nets @ Golden State Warriors ($11,200) – The Nets and Warriors will square off in a potential NBA Finals preview on Saturday night, and the Nets will have Kyrie Irving ($9,500) available since the game is in Golden State. Still, Harden stands out as one of the top studs on the slate. Harden missed the Nets’ last game, but he’s played some of his best basketball recently. He’s scored 73.0 DKFP in two of his past three games, and he’s increased his production to 1.46 DKFP per minute with Kevin Durant off the court.

Other Options – Luka Doncic ($11,400), Stephen Curry ($10,500)

Value

Devonte’ Graham, New Orleans Pelicans vs. Boston Celtics ($5,200) – The Pelicans have the potential to be pretty short-handed on Saturday. They were missing both Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas ($8,000) on Friday, Ingram has been ruled out once again. Valanciunas is questionable vs. the Celtics, and there would be plenty of shots available if he’s ultimately ruled out.

Graham would be one of the biggest beneficiaries. He racked up 27.25 DKFP over 33.6 minutes on Friday, and he’s increased his usage rate by +1.7% with Valanciunas and Ingram off the court this season.

Other Options – Tyrese Maxey ($6,600), De’Anthony Melton ($4,600)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards @ Memphis Grizzlies ($8,900) – Saturday’s matchup between the Grizzlies and Wizards figures to be one of the best of the day from a fantasy perspective. The total sits at a slate-high 230.0 points, and the Grizzlies are just five-point home favorites. That suggests a back-and-forth affair with plenty of scoring on both sides.

Beal is worth some consideration for the Wizards. He’s gotten significantly cheaper recently, with his salary decreasing by $1,200 over the past month. He’s priced at just $8,900 on Saturday, and while Beal has struggled to pay off his salary for most of the year, he has scored at least 38.75 DKFP in four straight games.

Other Options – OG Anunoby ($7,000), Tyler Herro ($6,400)

Value

Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies vs. Washington Wizards ($6,200) – Bane returned to the Grizzlies lineup two games ago, and he’s been thrown right back into the fire. He’s racked up at least 30.4 minutes in both contests, and Bane has averaged 1.05 DKFP per minute over the past month. That makes him a good bet to pay off his $6,200 salary vs. the Wizards.

Other Options – Jalen Brunson ($6,100), Klay Thompson ($5,500)

Small Forward

Stud

Josh Hart, New Orleans Pelicans vs. Boston Celtics ($6,500) – Hart has been a consistent source of value for the Pelicans this season. He’s averaging career highs in points and assists per game while providing his usual elite rebounding for a wing player. Overall, he’s averaged 0.94 DKFP per minute this season over a career-high 33.3 minutes per game.

Hart has the potential to see even more playing time on Saturday. He’s coming off 36.6 minutes in his last outing, and he’s increased his productivity to 1.02 DKFP per minute with Ingram and Valanciunas off the court. He’s a safe option at his current price tag.

Other Options – Jimmy Butler ($8,600), Andrew Wiggins ($6,000)

Value

Deni Avdija, Washington Wizards @ Memphis Grizzlies ($3,600) – Avdija has played some of his best basketball of the season recently. He’s returned value in four straight games, and he’s scored at least 23.75 DKFP in three of them. That makes him a reasonable option at just $3,600. Avdija has averaged 0.82 DKFP per minute this season, and he’s played as many as 31.3 minutes recently.

Other Options – Otto Porter ($5,100), Kessler Edwards ($4,600)

Power Forward

Stud

Kristaps Porzingis, Dallas Mavericks vs. Indiana Pacers ($7,400) – The Mavericks have played in three straight blowouts, which has resulted in reduced minutes for Porzingis. He’s logged 27.1 minutes or fewer in each of those contests, which has resulted in subpar fantasy production.

He should return to his usual workload if Saturday’s game vs. the Pacers is more competitive, and he has the potential to crush his current price tag. He’s been priced down to just $7,400, which is simply too cheap for a player of his caliber.

Other Options – Pascal Siakam ($9,300), Jaren Jackson Jr. ($6,800)

Value

Dorian Finney-Smith, Dallas Mavericks vs. Indiana Pacers ($4,400) – If you’re looking to go cheaper with the Mavericks, Finney-Smith is a viable alternative. He’s another player who will likely see a few additional minutes if Saturday’s game is more competitive. He should at least earn 30 minutes in that situation, which is plenty of playing time for someone who costs just $4,400.

Other Options – Herbert Jones ($4,900), P.J. Tucker ($3,700)

Center

Stud

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers vs. Sacramento Kings ($11,700) – Embiid finally came crashing back to reality in his last game. He still finished with 51.75 DKFP, but that was not enough to pay off his massive salary.

Still, Embiid has been absolutely dominant of late. He had scored at least 65.5 DKFP in four straight before his last outing, and he’s averaged 1.82 DKFP per minute over the past month.

He’ll have an excellent chance to redeem himself Saturday vs. the Kings. They rank just 29th in defensive efficiency, and they allow the most points in the paint per game. That is an elite combination for Embiid, who has been abusing defenses on the interior recently. He has the top ceiling on the slate, and it’s really not that close.

Other Options – Bam Adebayo ($7,300)

Value

Richaun Holmes, Sacramento Kings @ Philadelphia 76ers ($4,800) – I will continue to target Holmes as long as his salary stays below $5,000. That’s a price tag he can pay off in limited minutes, which he’s done in three of his past four games. He’s averaged 1.03 DKFP per minute this season, and he’s coming off nearly 28.4 minutes in his last outing. There is some chance that he ends up in foul trouble vs. Embiid, but I’m willing to take that risk at just $4,800.

Other Options – Steven Adams ($4,700)

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $300K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is mlamarca) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.