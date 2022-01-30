Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for January 30

We have a five-game NBA slate today. On DraftKings Sportsbook, there are three games with a total of at least 228 — DEN/MIL (231.5), UTA/MIN (228.5) and SA/PHO (228.5). The CLE/DET game has a lowly total of 207.5. The Suns are the biggest favorites at 13.5 points over the Spurs while the UTA/MIN game has the lowest spread at one point in favor of Minnesota.

Let’s break down some of the top studs and values at each position to help you build your DraftKings NBA lineups.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $150K Fadeaway [$50K to 1st]

Point Guard

Stud

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks @ Orlando Magic ($11,200) – It looks like the real Doncic has stood up. HalleLuka! Over the last seven games, he’s gone for at least 60 DKFP in four of those contests with a high of 72.25. He’s a threat to triple-double on any given night and the usage rate has been above 34% in all but one game with two games over 40%. Kristaps Porzingis is out for this one, and in 674 minutes with Porzingis off the court this season, Doncic has seen a 2.4% usage rate increase to 38.9%.

Other Options – Chris Paul ($9,500), Jrue Holiday ($7,600)

Value

Tre Jones, San Antonio Spurs @ Phoenix Suns ($3,000) – Both Dejounte Murray and Derrick White are out for this one, so Jones will likely make his third start of the season. In the prior two, he played 32 and 23 minutes, producing 27.75 and 13.25 DKFP. On the season, he averages 0.84 DKFP per minute. The Spurs are fifth in offensive pace while the Suns are 10th, so there should be plenty of chances for fantasy goodies. The ownership is going to be high, but he’s the stone minimum and should play a ton of minutes.

Other Options – Killian Hayes ($4,200), Rajon Rondo ($3,100)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz ($8,500) – Rudy Gobert is out for the Jazz and their defensive rating plummets without him. Scooby says, “ruh roh.” Edwards has been on quite the heater recently, putting up 61.25, 47 and 65.25 DKFP over the last three games. He’s played 38 minutes in all three and garnered a usage rate of 28%, 28% and 37%. This game has a total of 227.5 points with the Timberwolves favored by two points, so it should be and up-and-down, competitive affair.

Other Options – Devin Booker ($9,800)

Value

Devin Vassell, San Antonio Spurs @ Phoenix Suns ($4,100) – Vassell will likely make his seventh start of the season due to the injuries in the backcourt for the Spurs. In the prior six, he played 31, 28, 32, 29, 41 and 28 minutes. He went for 31.25, 19.75, 28.5, 22.5, 38 and 16.5 DKFP. He averaged an 18% usage rate. On the season, he averages 0.9 DKFP per minute. Minutes and opportunity are the name of the game and Vassell should get plenty of both.

Other Options – Will Barton ($5,700), Doug McDermott ($3,500), Lonnie Walker ($3,400), Reggie Bullock ($3,600)

Small Forward

Stud

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks vs. Denver Nuggets ($8,200) – Edwards is my preferred option up top at small forward, but I wrote him up in the shooting guard section, so Middleton it is. That’s what you call a ringing endorsement. This game has the highest total on the slate at 231.5 and the Nuggets boost the FPPM to small forwards by 4.75%. Over the last five games, Middleton has two games in the 30-DKFP range, two in the 40s and one above 50. He plays around 34 minutes per game and garners a usage rate close to 30%, so we are talking about first world problems here. I just think Edwards has a higher ceiling.

Other Options – Anthony Edwards ($8,500)

Value

Reggie Bullock, Dallas Mavericks @ Orlando Magic ($3,600) – With Tim Hardaway Jr. out, Bullock has stepped up. Over the last two games, he’s played 23 and 25 minutes, producing 31.75 and 24 DKFP. He’s attempted 11 and eight shots and had usage rates of 20.5% and 15.1%. He shot 8-of-11 and 5-of-8 in those contests, so that kind of efficiency shouldn’t be expected, but he’s getting the minutes and opportunities. Kristaps Porzingis is out for the Mavericks, so Bullock’s shooting may be needed more than ever.

Other Options – Franz Wagner ($5,700), Devin Vassell ($4,100), Doug McDermott ($3,500), Lonnie Walker ($3,400)

Power Forward

Stud

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks vs. Denver Nuggets ($11,800) – Is Giannis on the slate? Yes? Then you best believe that he will be written up here. This is his throne and we all just bend the knee to it. He’s averaging a ridiculous 1.7 DKFP per minute and can go for 70 DKFP on any given night.

Other Options – Kevin Love ($6,200)

Value

Keldon Johnson, San Antonio Spurs @ Phoenix Suns ($5,400) – A massive amount of usage is vacated with Murray and White out. Johnson could soak up a significant part of it. It’s a small sample size of only 37 minutes, but Johnson has seen an 8.2% usage bump to 28.4% with those two off the court. He averages 0.89 DKFP per minute on the season and has scored at least 25 DKFP in nine of the last 10 games with the two most recent over 30.

Other Options – Marquese Chriss ($3,000)

Center

Stud

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets @ Milwaukee Bucks ($12,400) – You thought Giannis’s 1.7 DKFP per minute were good? Jokic averages 1.76! He’s triple-doubled 12 times this season and 69 times for his career. He’s gone for over 70 DKFP 11 times this season with a high of 93! Over his last eight games, he’s gone for 50 DKFP in every game with six above 60, three above 70 and that 93 game. What a Jokic!

Other Options – Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,800), Karl-Anthony Towns ($9,300)

Value

Jock Landale, San Antonio Spurs @ Phoenix Suns ($3,000) – Yep, it’s a stack the Spurs day. Which studs will you pair them with? Jakob Poeltl is out. Earlier in the season, it was Eubanks who got the start, but a few weeks ago, Landale got the start while Eubanks came off the bench. We shall lean with recent history here. Landale averages 0.99 DKFP per minute and played 26 minutes while producing 30.25 DKFP in the aforementioned start.

Other Options – Maxi Kleber ($3,700), Dwight Powell ($3,300), Drew Eubanks ($3,000)

