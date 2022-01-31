Fantasy Hockey Cheat Sheet: Top DraftKings NHL DFS Picks, Values, Lineup Strategy for January 31

Monday features a five-game NHL slate, which begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on DraftKings. In this article, you will find DFS advice for DraftKings lineups, plus some DraftKings Sportsbook bets to target.

Both of these teams have been trending toward the over of late. Anaheim has seen the over hit in four of their past five games while the Red Wings have allowed an incredible 26 goals against in their past five games alone (or 5.2 per game). The Ducks’ offense has picked up of late and they come in having scored five goals in three of their past five games. The fact we are getting a 5.5 total to take the over on makes this one worth playing.

The Oilers have been one of the worst teams to bet on this season from an overall return perspective, but this does feel like a spot where we’re getting some value. The Oilers have owned the Senators of late as they bring in a 9-1 record against them over the last 10 meetings between these clubs (along with being 5-0 when playing in Ottawa). Edmonton has won four straight games and has the extra depth of Evander Kane ($5,100) to help them out in the goal-scoring department. Edmonton’s been beating up on weaker teams of late and that trend seems likely to continue tonight.

Top Stack

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New Jersey Devils

Auston Matthews ($9,000) — Michael Bunting ($3,500) — Mitchell Marner ($6,300)

The Leafs' top line has been rolling. The duo of Marner and Matthews alone have combined for 16 points and six goals between them over their past five games and they recently helped linemate Bunting to a career night when he landed a hat-trick against the Red Wings.

The Leafs get another softer opponent tonight in the Devils, who have been terrible on the road. New Jersey has a -27 goal differential in just 20 road games this year and has allowed 3.9 goals against per game over those 20 starts as well. There are lots of big lines in good spots tonight, but the value we are getting with Toronto is unmatched. For DFS, the salaries still have not caught up with Marner’s recent uptick in production, which makes stacking him with Matthews a great value proposition.

We could make the final piece here a defenseman like Morgan Rielly ($6,200) for a full-on power-play focus, but Bunting saves us even more cash on a night where we’ll want to pay up for another expensive stack like Florida or Edmonton. Take the discount on the Leafs’ top line, which is in a great spot to keep producing.

Superstar to Target

Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Panthers at Columbus Blue Jackets ($7,500)

The Florida forwards are also in a great spot tonight as the team comes in with a 4.2 implied goal total (second biggest on the slate). The Panthers face a Columbus team that is near the bottom of the league in most defensive categories. Huberdeau has been playing alongside Aleksander Barkov ($7,800) and that combo is hard to top from an upside perspective. Huberdeau has been the better fantasy producer of the two this year though and it’s generally been more profitable to target him when forced to choose.

The winger has seven points in his past four games and comes in on a clear uptrend, averaging 17.2 DKFP in his past 10 starts compared to 14.4 for the season. Columbus allows the most shots on net per game of any team in the league and faces a Panthers team that is second in the league in expected 5v5 goal rate. Huberdeau’s still affordable and in a spot to also challenge for top fantasy scorer on a slate that’s brimming with big names and potential.

Value on Offense

Evander Kane, Edmonton Oilers at Ottawa Senators ($5,100)

The Oilers wasted no time in putting their newest acquisition. The former Shark played over 17 minutes in his first game with Edmonton and landed a goal and three shots on net in a blowout win versus the Canadiens. Kane is playing alongside Connor McDavid ($9,200), so we really have no reason to think his minutes will drop at all. Even if he’s not getting power-play exposure yet (and that could change soon), he’s facing a Senators team that gives up the seventh-most shots and fifth-most goals per game. Kane’s a huge value until his salary starts to reflect the opportunity he’s getting on Edmonton’s top unit.

Brandon Hagel, Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vancouver Canucks ($3,200)

Another winger who is getting top-line minutes and comes even cheaper than Kane is the Blackhawks’ Hagel. The 23-year-old is averaging well over 0.6 points per game this year and is averaging over 18 minutes of ice time in his past 10 games. The winger has been playing the trigger-man role on a line with the talented Patrick Kane ($6,200) and it has led to him potting goals in each of his past two games. The matchup with Vancouver — which has allowed the second-most scoring chances against this year — is a plus-one and makes Hagel the optimal punt play at forward today.

Stud Goalies

John Gibson/Anthony Stolarz, Anaheim Ducks at Detroit Red Wings ($7,600)

The Ducks visit the Red Wings tonight, a team that has been outscored 26-17 over their past five games (four of which were losses). The Ducks have gotten some solid goaltending of late, particularly from Gibson who is averaging 18.5 DKFP over his past 10 starts. Gibson has posted a .932 save percentage over that span and faces a Detroit team that isn't great at converting their chances as they rank just 21st in expected goal rate and in goals per game.

The Ducks are only -110 on the money line over at DraftKings Sportsbook, but whoever starts for them in net today is going to be available at a very good price-point for daily fantasy considering how poorly the Red Wings have played of late. The value and upside in this spot make whoever the Ducks goalie is worth paying down for in big-field GPPs, especially on a slate where there are plenty of high-priced forwards in great matchups.

Value on Defense

Damon Severson, New Jersey Devils at Toronto Maple Leafs ($4,300)

Severson looks like a good value tonight as his team takes on the Maple Leafs. Matchup-wise there are better teams we could be targeting today, but Severson is also locked into a big role that includes anchoring the first power-play unit for the Devils. The 27-year-old has now averaged a point-per-game over his past 10 starts and has grabbed four power-play points in his past five games.

The Devils' power-play efficiency has been on the uptick of late and even though they’re going up against a solid penalty kill in Toronto, being able to grab a big piece of it at well under $4,500 should have our interest. Severson’s one of the top values on defense and a good way to begin stacking Devils if you want a more contrarian lineup for tonight’s big GPPs.

Power Play Defensemen

Seth Jones, Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vancouver Canucks ($5,900)

The Canucks have turned their season around since hiring Bruce Boudreau but one thing that has remained constant in Vancouver is their inability to kill penalties. The Canucks still rate as the worst penalty kill in the league, nearly 2% lower in the efficiency ratings than second-worst Arizona. Thus, this matchup gives a big boost to a player like Jones, who has grabbed power-play points in two of his past four games.

Realistically, anytime Jones is under $6,000 in salary we should have interest. He’s averaging 5.1 blocked shots + shots on goal per game, is playing over 26 minutes per game and rates near the top of the league in both minutes played and blocked shots among defensemen. Jones is too cheap in this spot and saves us money to go after the big forwards.

