Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for January 31

There is no greater feeling in the world than finding value. (Sorry, wife and kids.) Even if something is worth $10, but the price is discounted from $100 to $50, the juices inside the bloodstream start to percolate. For NBA DFS, the same concept arises, but finding value is also important for another reason. The game is all about roster construction, and finding good value can allow the incorporation of more higher-priced, higher-ceiling players to fit into the puzzle.

Here are some players on today’s eight-game slate that could assist in constructing a lineup of extraordinary magnitude.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr. are out for this one while Nemanja Bjelica ($3,400) is questionable, so Kuminga could make his fifth start of the season. In the prior four, he averaged 20.7 minutes, 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and one steal with a 21.4% usage rate. That said, he only played seven minutes and 15 minutes in two of those starts. In the other two, he played 36 and 25 minutes, producing 33.25 and 29 DKFP. On the season, he’s averaging 0.93 DKFP per minute and gets to face a Rockets team that is first in offensive pace, dead-last in defensive efficiency and boosts the FPPM to power forwards by 4.79%.

With Joel Embiid out for rest, Drummond should start and gets as much run as he can handle. In 11 starts this season, he’s averaged 28.1 minutes, 8.4 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.6 blocks. The UConn product has gone over 30 DKFP in six of those contests with three over 50. On the season, Drummond’s averaging 1.27 DKFP per minute. The matchup isn’t a particularly good one, though, as Steven Adams ($5,300) negates the FPPM in the rebound department by 16.33%, but the price is cheap and Drummond should approach 30 minutes.

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out, there’s a chance that Mann starts. Even if he doesn’t, he should see elevated minutes. Now, the floor is low with Mann as he’s only converting 39% of his field-goal attempts on the season and he doesn’t contribute much in the periphery categories. That said, minutes are minutes and he does know how to create his own shot and put the ball in the bucket. He’s a rookie, so growing pains! He’s only averaging 0.73 DKFP per minute but he has exceeded the 30-DKFP threshold twice this season. Portland is 28th in defensive efficiency and boosts the FPPM to shooting guards by 9.07%.

Over the past four games, Winslow has been, uh, relevant? What a time to be alive! He’s played 23, 23, 27 and 25 minutes, producing 16.5, 25, 35 and 31 DKFP. He’s averaging 0.98 DKFP per minute as he has the ability to stuff the stat sheet. He’s had at least one steal with one block in seven games this season with three of those with at least two steals and two blocks. He’s grabbed at least six rebounds in each of the last five games and dishes out his fair share of assists. The Pacers are 25th in defensive efficiency.

