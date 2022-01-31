Dale Earnhardt Jr. x Autograph Victory Lap NFT Collection Breakdown

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

DraftKings Marketplace is live and users have been able to purchase NFTs through Drops (where DraftKings lists new NFTs on the Marketplace) and from other users on the secondary market. Here’s what you need to know about Autograph’s upcoming Drop.

When is the Dale Earnhardt Jr. Victory Lap Collection Drop?

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is teaming up with Autograph for his first NFT collection. The racing legend will release four types of collectibles in commemoration of Dale’s induction to the NASCAR Racing Hall of Fame in January. Check out the table below for specific drop times.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Victory Lap Collection Drop Times # NFT Name Drop Type Drop Start Time Drop End Time # NFT Name Drop Type Drop Start Time Drop End Time 1 Dale Jr. - Heritage Card Direct Sale Thursday (2/03) at 3pm ET while supplies last 2 Dale Jr. - Legacy Card Direct Sale Thursday (2/03) at 4pm ET while supplies last 3 Dale Jr. - The Victory Lap Fiat Auction Monday (2/07) at 3pm ET Wednesday (2/09) between 5:00 - 5:15pm ET* 4 Dale Jr. - The 88 Engine Direct Sale Monday (2/07) at 4pm ET while supplies last

What is a fiat auction?

DraftKings has set up fiat auctions as “candle auctions”. These types of auctions have a specific start time, but no set end time. Instead, there will be a window of time in which the auction could end (e.g. between 5:00 pm ET and 5:15 pm ET on 2/09/22). DraftKings will utilize a random time generator to determine the specific time within the end-time window that the auction actually ends. The undisclosed end time is effective at limiting sniping and ensuring fairness.

See the following table for an in-depth breakdown of the four types of collectibles:

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Victory Lap Collectibles Breakdown # NFT Name Signed or Unsigned Price Type Price Edition Count # NFT Name Signed or Unsigned Price Type Price Edition Count 1 Dale Jr. - Heritage Card Unsigned Direct Sale Price USD $30 #’d / 2,500 total 2 Dale Jr. - Legacy Card Unsigned Direct Sale Price USD $60 #’d / 1,000 total 3 Dale Jr. - The Victory Lap Signed Minimum Bid USD $5,000 #’d / 1 total 4 Dale Jr. - The 88 Engine Signed Direct Sale Price USD $300 #’d / 100 total

What are collector score points and how are they associated with this collection?

Each NFT in this collection has a specific amount of collector score (CS) points associated with its ownership. Find the CS point value for each NFT in this collection below:

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Victory Lap Collection CS Points Breakdown # NFT Name Signed or Unsigned Edition Count CS Points* # NFT Name Signed or Unsigned Edition Count CS Points* 1 Dale Jr. - Heritage Card Unsigned 2,500 130 2 Dale Jr. - Legacy Card Unsigned 1,000 290 3 Dale Jr. - The Victory Lap Signed 1 8,050 4 Dale Jr. - The 88 Engine Signed 100 2,330

There are also CS points associated with the completion of specific challenges. Find the CS point value for each challenge below:

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Victory Lap Collection Challenge Breakdown # Challenge Name Collectibles Required to Complete Challenge CS Bonus Points* # Challenge Name Collectibles Required to Complete Challenge CS Bonus Points* 1 The 88 Challenge 3: Dale Jr. - Legacy Card, Dale Jr. - Heritage Card, Dale Jr. - The 88 Engine 2,400 2 The Victory Lap Challenge 4: Dale Jr. - Legacy Card, Dale Jr. - Heritage Card, Dale Jr. - The 88 Engine, Dale Jr. - The Victory Lap 10,450

Is there utility associated with this collection?

In addition to CS points earned by collecting NFTs and completing challenges, each collectible in the Dale Earnhardt Jr. Victory Lap Collection comes with utility. See the table below for a breakdown of the utility for each NFT:

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Victory Lap Collection Utility NFT Name Utility Description NFT Name Utility Description Dale Jr. - The Victory Lap Auction winner does a “Ride with Dale Jr.,” furnished by The Dale Jr. Foundation, and receives a signed Dale Jr. helmet & gloves as a “takeaway” from that in-person experience* (see below for additional details*) Dale Jr. - The 88 Engine Holders at the “Activation Deadline” will be eligible to participate in an exclusive Zoom Q&A event with Dale Jr. As a part of the Q&A, Dale will show users how to deconstruct an engine as the basis of how the engine NFT was created. Dale will also answer user questions!

The “Activation Deadline” for the “Dale Jr. - The 88 Engine” collectible listed above is set for 2 pm ET on February 25, 2022, but subject to change in Autograph’s sole discretion.

