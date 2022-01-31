Dale Earnhardt Jr. & Rob Gronkowski x Autograph NFT Collections Breakdown

DraftKings Marketplace is live and users have been able to purchase NFTs through Drops (where DraftKings lists new NFTs on the Marketplace) and from other users on the secondary market. Here’s what you need to know about Autograph’s upcoming Drop.
When is the Dale Earnhardt Jr. Victory Lap Collection Drop?
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is teaming up with Autograph for his first NFT collection. The racing legend will release collectibles in commemoration of Dale’s induction to the NASCAR Racing Hall of Fame in January. Check out the table below for specific drop times.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Victory Lap Collection Drop Times
|#
|NFT Name
|Drop Type
|Drop Start Time
|Drop End Time
|1
|Dale Jr. - The Victory Lap
|Fiat Auction
|Monday (2/07) at 3pm ET
|Wednesday (2/09) between 5:00 - 5:15pm ET*
What is a fiat auction?
DraftKings has set up fiat auctions as “candle auctions”. These types of auctions have a specific start time, but no set end time. Instead, there will be a window of time in which the auction could end (e.g. between 5:00 pm ET and 5:15 pm ET on 2/09/22). DraftKings will utilize a random time generator to determine the specific time within the end-time window that the auction actually ends. The undisclosed end time is effective at limiting sniping and ensuring fairness.
See the following table for an in-depth breakdown of the collectible:
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Victory Lap Collectible Breakdown
|#
|NFT Name
|Signed or Unsigned
|Price Type
|Price
|Edition Count
|1
|Dale Jr. - The Victory Lap
|Signed
|Minimum Bid
|USD $5,000
|#’d / 1 total
What are collector score points and how are they associated with this collection?
Each NFT in this collection has a specific amount of collector score (CS) points associated with its ownership. Find the CS point value for the NFT in this collection below:
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Victory Lap Collection CS Points Breakdown
|#
|NFT Name
|Signed or Unsigned
|Edition Count
|CS Points*
|1
|Dale Jr. - The Victory Lap
|Signed
|1
|8,050
Is there utility associated with this collection?
In addition to CS points earned by collecting NFTs and completing challenges, each collectible in the Dale Earnhardt Jr. Victory Lap Collection comes with utility. See the table below for a breakdown of the utility for the NFT:
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Victory Lap Collection Utility
|NFT Name
|Utility Description
|Dale Jr. - The Victory Lap
|Auction winner does a “Ride with Dale Jr.,” furnished by The Dale Jr. Foundation, and receives a signed Dale Jr. helmet & gloves as a “takeaway” from that in-person experience* (see below for additional details*)
“Super Gronk Collection” Update
Important Dates
|Icon Collection
|Super Gronk Collection
|Early Access Deadline
|2/08/2022 at 3pm ET
|Early Access Period Start Time
|2/08/2022 at 5pm ET
|Early Access Period End Time
|2/10/2022 at 3pm ET
|Public Drop Start Time
|2/10/2022 at 5pm ET
|Reveal Date
|2/15/2022 at 3pm ET
|Activation Deadline
|3/01/2022 at 2pm ET
Cost and Quantity
|Icon Collection
|Super Gronk Collection
|Total Collectible Quantity in all Mystery Containers
|16,600
|Price Per Mystery Container
|USD $40.00
|Collectible Per Mystery Container
|One
Collectibles Breakdown
|#
|Rarity
|Collectible Type
|Collectible Name
|Edition Count
|CS Points*
|1
|Carbon
|Gronk Throw ’Em Out the Club
|Gronk Carbon Throw ’Em Out the Club
|1,700
|190
|2
|Carbon
|Gronk Gridiron Grit
|Gronk Carbon Gridiron Grit
|1,600
|200
|3
|Carbon
|Gronk Arm-Ageddon
|Gronk Carbon Arm-Ageddon
|1,500
|210
|4
|Carbon
|Gronk Champion Ship
|Gronk Carbon Champion Ship
|1,400
|230
|5
|Carbon
|Gronk Global Warning
|Gronk Carbon Global Warning
|1,300
|240
|6
|Platinum
|Gronk Throw ’Em Out the Club
|Gronk Platinum Throw ’Em Out the Club
|1,000
|290
|7
|Platinum
|Gronk Gridiron Grit
|Gronk Platinum Gridiron Grit
|950
|300
|8
|Platinum
|Gronk Arm-Ageddon
|Gronk Platinum Arm-Ageddon
|900
|310
|9
|Platinum
|Gronk Champion Ship
|Gronk Platinum Champion Ship
|850
|320
|10
|Platinum
|Gronk Global Warning
|Gronk Platinum Global Warning
|800
|340
|11
|Emerald
|Gronk Throw ’Em Out the Club
|Gronk Emerald Throw ’Em Out the Club
|750
|350
|12
|Emerald
|Gronk Gridiron Grit
|Gronk Emerald Gridiron Grit
|700
|370
|13
|Emerald
|Gronk Arm-Ageddon
|Gronk Emerald Arm-Ageddon
|650
|380
|14
|Emerald
|Gronk Champion Ship
|Gronk Emerald Champion Ship
|600
|400
|15
|Emerald
|Gronk Global Warning
|Gronk Emerald Global Warning
|550
|420
|16
|Sapphire
|Gronk Throw ’Em Out the Club
|Gronk Sapphire Throw ’Em Out the Club
|280
|600
|17
|Sapphire
|Gronk Gridiron Grit
|Gronk Sapphire Gridiron Grit
|240
|650
|18
|Sapphire
|Gronk Arm-Ageddon
|Gronk Sapphire Arm-Ageddon
|200
|700
|19
|Sapphire
|Gronk Champion Ship
|Gronk Sapphire Champion Ship
|160
|770
|20
|Sapphire
|Gronk Global Warning
|Gronk Sapphire Global Warning
|120
|870
|21
|Ruby
|Gronk Throw ’Em Out the Club
|Gronk Ruby Throw ’Em Out the Club
|90
|970
|22
|Ruby
|Gronk Gridiron Grit
|Gronk Ruby Gridiron Grit
|80
|1,010
|23
|Ruby
|Gronk Arm-Ageddon
|Gronk Ruby Arm-Ageddon
|70
|1,060
|24
|Ruby
|Gronk Champion Ship
|Gronk Ruby Champion Ship
|60
|1,120
|25
|Ruby
|Gronk Global Warning
|Gronk RubyGlobal Warning
|50
|1,190
|26
|Carbon
|Immortal Statue
|Rob Gronkowski Carbon Premier Immortal Statue
|1,300
|240
|27
|Platinum
|Immortal Statue
|Rob Gronkowski Platinum Premier Immortal Statue
|800
|340
|28
|Emerald
|Immortal Statue
|Rob Gronkowski Emerald Premier Immortal Statue
|550
|420
|29
|Sapphire
|Immortal Statue
|Rob Gronkowski Sapphire Signed Immortal Statue
|120
|2,180
|30
|Ruby
|Immortal Statue
|Rob Gronkowski Ruby Signed Immortal Statue
|50
|2,980
“Super Gronk Collection” Challenges
|#
|Challenge Name
|Collectibles Required to Complete Challenge
|CS Bonus Points*
|1
|Super Gronk Carbon Challenge
|5: Gronk Carbon Throw ’Em Out the Club, Gronk Carbon Gridiron Grit, Gronk CarbonArm-Ageddon, Gronk Carbon Champion Ship, Gronk Carbon Global Warning
|1,070
|2
|Super Gronk Platinum Challenge
|5: Gronk Platinum Throw ’Em Out the Club, Gronk Platinum Gridiron Grit, Gronk Platinum Arm-Ageddon, Gronk Platinum Champion Ship, Gronk Platinum Global Warning
|1,560
|3
|Super Gronk Emerald Challenge
|5: Gronk Emerald Throw ’Em Out the Club, Gronk Emerald Gridiron Grit, Gronk Emerald Arm-Ageddon, Gronk Emerald Champion Ship, Gronk Emerald Global Warning
|1,920
|4
|Super Gronk Sapphire Challenge
|5: Gronk Sapphire Throw ’Em Out the Club, Gronk Sapphire Gridiron Grit, Gronk Sapphire Arm-Ageddon, Gronk Sapphire Champion Ship, Gronk Sapphire Global Warning
|3,590
|5
|Super Gronk Ruby Challenge
|5: Gronk Ruby Throw ’Em Out the Club, Gronk Ruby Gridiron Grit, Gronk Ruby Arm-Ageddon, Gronk Ruby Champion Ship, Gronk Ruby Global Warning
|5,350
