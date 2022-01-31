Dale Earnhardt Jr. & Rob Gronkowski x Autograph NFT Collections Breakdown

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

DraftKings Marketplace is live and users have been able to purchase NFTs through Drops (where DraftKings lists new NFTs on the Marketplace) and from other users on the secondary market. Here’s what you need to know about Autograph’s upcoming Drop.

When is the Dale Earnhardt Jr. Victory Lap Collection Drop?

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is teaming up with Autograph for his first NFT collection. The racing legend will release collectibles in commemoration of Dale’s induction to the NASCAR Racing Hall of Fame in January. Check out the table below for specific drop times.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Victory Lap Collection Drop Times # NFT Name Drop Type Drop Start Time Drop End Time # NFT Name Drop Type Drop Start Time Drop End Time 1 Dale Jr. - The Victory Lap Fiat Auction Monday (2/07) at 3pm ET Wednesday (2/09) between 5:00 - 5:15pm ET*

What is a fiat auction?

DraftKings has set up fiat auctions as “candle auctions”. These types of auctions have a specific start time, but no set end time. Instead, there will be a window of time in which the auction could end (e.g. between 5:00 pm ET and 5:15 pm ET on 2/09/22). DraftKings will utilize a random time generator to determine the specific time within the end-time window that the auction actually ends. The undisclosed end time is effective at limiting sniping and ensuring fairness.

See the following table for an in-depth breakdown of the collectible:

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Victory Lap Collectible Breakdown # NFT Name Signed or Unsigned Price Type Price Edition Count # NFT Name Signed or Unsigned Price Type Price Edition Count 1 Dale Jr. - The Victory Lap Signed Minimum Bid USD $5,000 #’d / 1 total

What are collector score points and how are they associated with this collection?

Each NFT in this collection has a specific amount of collector score (CS) points associated with its ownership. Find the CS point value for the NFT in this collection below:

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Victory Lap Collection CS Points Breakdown # NFT Name Signed or Unsigned Edition Count CS Points* # NFT Name Signed or Unsigned Edition Count CS Points* 1 Dale Jr. - The Victory Lap Signed 1 8,050

Is there utility associated with this collection?

In addition to CS points earned by collecting NFTs and completing challenges, each collectible in the Dale Earnhardt Jr. Victory Lap Collection comes with utility. See the table below for a breakdown of the utility for the NFT:

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Victory Lap Collection Utility NFT Name Utility Description NFT Name Utility Description Dale Jr. - The Victory Lap Auction winner does a “Ride with Dale Jr.,” furnished by The Dale Jr. Foundation, and receives a signed Dale Jr. helmet & gloves as a “takeaway” from that in-person experience* (see below for additional details*)

“Super Gronk Collection” Update

Important Dates Icon Collection Super Gronk Collection Icon Collection Super Gronk Collection Early Access Deadline 2/08/2022 at 3pm ET Early Access Period Start Time 2/08/2022 at 5pm ET Early Access Period End Time 2/10/2022 at 3pm ET Public Drop Start Time 2/10/2022 at 5pm ET Reveal Date 2/15/2022 at 3pm ET Activation Deadline 3/01/2022 at 2pm ET

Cost and Quantity Icon Collection Super Gronk Collection Icon Collection Super Gronk Collection Total Collectible Quantity in all Mystery Containers 16,600 Price Per Mystery Container USD $40.00 Collectible Per Mystery Container One

Collectibles Breakdown # Rarity Collectible Type Collectible Name Edition Count CS Points* # Rarity Collectible Type Collectible Name Edition Count CS Points* 1 Carbon Gronk Throw ’Em Out the Club Gronk Carbon Throw ’Em Out the Club 1,700 190 2 Carbon Gronk Gridiron Grit Gronk Carbon Gridiron Grit 1,600 200 3 Carbon Gronk Arm-Ageddon Gronk Carbon Arm-Ageddon 1,500 210 4 Carbon Gronk Champion Ship Gronk Carbon Champion Ship 1,400 230 5 Carbon Gronk Global Warning Gronk Carbon Global Warning 1,300 240 6 Platinum Gronk Throw ’Em Out the Club Gronk Platinum Throw ’Em Out the Club 1,000 290 7 Platinum Gronk Gridiron Grit Gronk Platinum Gridiron Grit 950 300 8 Platinum Gronk Arm-Ageddon Gronk Platinum Arm-Ageddon 900 310 9 Platinum Gronk Champion Ship Gronk Platinum Champion Ship 850 320 10 Platinum Gronk Global Warning Gronk Platinum Global Warning 800 340 11 Emerald Gronk Throw ’Em Out the Club Gronk Emerald Throw ’Em Out the Club 750 350 12 Emerald Gronk Gridiron Grit Gronk Emerald Gridiron Grit 700 370 13 Emerald Gronk Arm-Ageddon Gronk Emerald Arm-Ageddon 650 380 14 Emerald Gronk Champion Ship Gronk Emerald Champion Ship 600 400 15 Emerald Gronk Global Warning Gronk Emerald Global Warning 550 420 16 Sapphire Gronk Throw ’Em Out the Club Gronk Sapphire Throw ’Em Out the Club 280 600 17 Sapphire Gronk Gridiron Grit Gronk Sapphire Gridiron Grit 240 650 18 Sapphire Gronk Arm-Ageddon Gronk Sapphire Arm-Ageddon 200 700 19 Sapphire Gronk Champion Ship Gronk Sapphire Champion Ship 160 770 20 Sapphire Gronk Global Warning Gronk Sapphire Global Warning 120 870 21 Ruby Gronk Throw ’Em Out the Club Gronk Ruby Throw ’Em Out the Club 90 970 22 Ruby Gronk Gridiron Grit Gronk Ruby Gridiron Grit 80 1,010 23 Ruby Gronk Arm-Ageddon Gronk Ruby Arm-Ageddon 70 1,060 24 Ruby Gronk Champion Ship Gronk Ruby Champion Ship 60 1,120 25 Ruby Gronk Global Warning Gronk RubyGlobal Warning 50 1,190 26 Carbon Immortal Statue Rob Gronkowski Carbon Premier Immortal Statue 1,300 240 27 Platinum Immortal Statue Rob Gronkowski Platinum Premier Immortal Statue 800 340 28 Emerald Immortal Statue Rob Gronkowski Emerald Premier Immortal Statue 550 420 29 Sapphire Immortal Statue Rob Gronkowski Sapphire Signed Immortal Statue 120 2,180 30 Ruby Immortal Statue Rob Gronkowski Ruby Signed Immortal Statue 50 2,980

“Super Gronk Collection” Challenges # Challenge Name Collectibles Required to Complete Challenge CS Bonus Points* # Challenge Name Collectibles Required to Complete Challenge CS Bonus Points* 1 Super Gronk Carbon Challenge 5: Gronk Carbon Throw ’Em Out the Club, Gronk Carbon Gridiron Grit, Gronk CarbonArm-Ageddon, Gronk Carbon Champion Ship, Gronk Carbon Global Warning 1,070 2 Super Gronk Platinum Challenge 5: Gronk Platinum Throw ’Em Out the Club, Gronk Platinum Gridiron Grit, Gronk Platinum Arm-Ageddon, Gronk Platinum Champion Ship, Gronk Platinum Global Warning 1,560 3 Super Gronk Emerald Challenge 5: Gronk Emerald Throw ’Em Out the Club, Gronk Emerald Gridiron Grit, Gronk Emerald Arm-Ageddon, Gronk Emerald Champion Ship, Gronk Emerald Global Warning 1,920 4 Super Gronk Sapphire Challenge 5: Gronk Sapphire Throw ’Em Out the Club, Gronk Sapphire Gridiron Grit, Gronk Sapphire Arm-Ageddon, Gronk Sapphire Champion Ship, Gronk Sapphire Global Warning 3,590 5 Super Gronk Ruby Challenge 5: Gronk Ruby Throw ’Em Out the Club, Gronk Ruby Gridiron Grit, Gronk Ruby Arm-Ageddon, Gronk Ruby Champion Ship, Gronk Ruby Global Warning 5,350

Follow the NFT Drops DK Social account here for updates on upcoming, live and past drops.

Join the DraftKings Marketplace conversation on DK Social.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!