NBA Picks, Betting Trends: DraftKings Sportsbook Odds, Basketball Best Bets, Predictions for January 31

Monday offers up an 8-game slate in the NBA, and the news cycle has already given us plenty to work with.

Per usual, I’ll put everything official up on Twitter that I bet on personally. This is a betting guide for this NBA card, and anything I’ve actually bet will include a unit amount.

Potential Bets

I was fortunate enough to grab this one at Memphis +120 on the moneyline when we got the Joel Embiid news. But I still feel this is a really strong spot for the Grizzlies with Embiid resting and some of the of Sixers a bit banged up.

Philly is just 3-8 without Embiid in the lineup this season, scoring a mere 102.5 points per game. Meanwhile, the Grizz are suddenly getting healthy, outside of the absence of Dillon Brooks. It’s shown on the court, going 13-3 ATS over the last 16 games. Memphis has also been tremendous on the road this season, sitting at 16-8 overall, and 14-3 ATS in the last 17 away from home. Always stinks to miss the good number, but I still think this is a great spot for the Grizz.

If there’s a prop add here, it’s on Maxey, who seems to see the largest increase in volume with Embiid off the floor. Drummond will see a boost in minutes, but it’s Maxey who picks up the scoring — 22.4 points per game in Embiid’s 11 absences.

Moneyline Parlay Piece

I don’t have anything to pair the C’s with tonight, which keeps me from posting a parlay here. Without forcing anything, if you have a parlay leg you’re looking to fill, I like Boston at home a lot. Jimmy Butler and P.J. Tucker were ruled out for Miami, along with Kyle Lowry remaining sidelined. That leaves no real perimeter options to defend Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, both of whom should have good games. The C’s are coming off a nationally televised loss on Friday night. Look for a bounce-back against an extremely shorthanded team. On Friday all three ML parlay legs wound up cashing, so hopefully we can find another spot to pair this one with and keep it going.

Potential Trend Plays

Portland has been a great road bet in the first quarter all season, sitting at 15-8 1Q ATS. The Blazers have been red-hot of late, going 8-2 1Q ATS over their last 10 overall. In those eight covers, Portland has held an average lead of 7.1 points following the first frame. Pair that with a solid fade against OKC, which is 19-27-2 1Q ATS. The Thunder have been better as of late to start games, but going away from the numbers, the recent loss of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will likely be costly. I like Portland to continue rolling early.

