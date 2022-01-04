Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup Strategy for Lakers vs. Kings Showdown on January 4

The NBA brings five games to the table Tuesday, one of which is the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the Sacramento Kings. This matchup will also be the featured Showdown contest on DraftKings, so let’s discuss some players to consider when crafting your lineups.

SHOWDOWN STRATEGY

Captain’s Picks

LeBron James ($19,500 Captain’s Pick): James has put the Lakers on his back over the last eight games since Anthony Davis (knee) went down. During that stretch, he’s averaged 34.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.9 steals, 1.5 blocks and 3.4 three-pointers. He’s shot a sparkling 56.8 percent from the field, including 40.9 percent from behind the arc. Davis won’t be back anytime soon, which should continue to leave James with a tremendously high ceiling.

Russell Westbrook ($18,000 Captain’s Pick): Westbrook hasn’t exactly been a slouch with Davis out, either, averaging 20.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.4 steals during that same eight-game stretch. He’s recorded a triple-double in four of his last five games, giving him nine total triple-doubles for the season. Both of these teams are ranked inside the top-eight in the league in pace of play, which should afford Westbrooks with plenty of opportunities to stuff the stat sheet.

UTIL Plays

Malik Monk ($6,600): With Davis out, the Lakers have been deploying small lineups more often. That has resulted in added playing time for Monk, who has averaged 34 minutes across the last five games. While he doesn’t provide much production outside of the scoring column, his three-point shooting prowess helped him score at least 27.0 DKFP four times during that stretch.

Chimezie Metu ($5,200): The Kings will be playing shorthanded up front with Richaun Holmes in the health and safety protocols. That could lead to added minutes for Metu, especially if the Kings try to go small and match the Lakers’ small lineups. Metu hasn’t been a consistent option, but he has scored at least 21.3 DKFP in seven of his last 10 games.

Damian Jones ($4,600): With Holmes out Sunday against the Heat, Jones moved into the starting five. He made the most of his opportunity, recording 18 points, 10 rebounds and three assists across 29 minutes. He’s logged at least 22 minutes in four of the last five games, which helped him score at least 27.5 DKFP three times. The Lakers going small does make him a bit of a risky pick, but he could be worth it given his cheap salary.

Fades

Harrison Barnes ($7,200): The key to your lineups cashing might be finding a way to fit both James and Westbrook into your budget. In order to do that, rolling with Barnes would hamper your other options. It doesn’t help his cause, either, that he has scored fewer than 30 DKFP in six straight games.

THE OUTCOME

The Lakers may have found something with their smaller lineups, winning three of their last four games. Going small in this game might be made easier for them with Holmes out. Add in the Kings’ ugly 6-10 record on the road and the Lakers could be primed to earn another victory.

Final Score: Lakers 119, Kings 112

