Fantasy Hockey Cheat Sheet: Top DraftKings NHL DFS Picks, Values, Lineup Strategy for January 4

It’s a busy eight-game night in the NHL on Tuesday with Boston, Colorado, Tampa Bay and Winnipeg all huge favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Panthers, Golden Knights, Ducks and Red Wings are also all receiving home-ice chalk. Schedule wise, all 16 teams enter rested and none play tomorrow. Additionally, it’s a unique night with the Avalanche-Blackhawks and Jets-Coyotes tilts the only two games between division rivals.

Top Line Stacks

Avalanche at Blackhawks

Gabriel Landeskog ($6,800) - Nathan MacKinnon ($9,300) - Mikko Rantanen ($8,300)

The Blackhawks have surrendered 26 goals through their past five games – including 11 through their past two outings since the holiday break – so this is a plus-matchup for the heavily favored Avs. The trio has also been rock solid again this season with 5.2 goals per 60 minutes. MacKinnon, Landeskog and Rantanen are also all sporting point streaks of 10, 11 and seven games, respectively. Just note, you’ll have to value hunt elsewhere to load up this stack.

Jets at Coyotes

Paul Stastny ($3,500) - Mark Scheifele ($6,800) - Nikolaj Ehlers ($6,900)

Winnipeg’s new-look top line has been excellent the past two games with four goals, 10 high-danger scoring chances and a 63.5 Corsi For percentage at 5-on-5 to bookend the holiday break. Obviously, the matchup is the real draw here, though. Arizona has surrendered a league-high 3.8 goals per game and ranks 30th in penalty-kill percentage.

Superstar to Build Around

David Pastrnak, BOS vs. NJ ($7,500) - While the Devils have won three straight, they’ve still surrendered 57 goals and have gone 4-9-1 since Nov. 30. Pastranak is also eyeing statistical correction after failing to score in each of the past nine games despite registering 68 shot attempts and 33 scoring chances with eight of the individual high-danger variety.

Value on Offense

Cam Atkinson, PHI at ANH ($5,500) - While the streaky scorer is coming off a three assist game, he hasn’t scored since registering a hat trick against New Jersey on Dec. 14. Through the five games since, Atkinson has racked up an impressive 15 shots, 29 attempts and 10 individual high-danger scoring chances. He’s a solid mid-salary target with Anaheim likely to be missing a number of key forwards again Tuesday.

Jansen Harkins, WPG at ARI ($2,500) - A minimum-salary candidate skating in a top-six role, Harkins scored last time out and was on the ice for four high-danger scoring chances. As noted, this is a soft matchup against the Coyotes, and it’s a ripe opportunity for Harkins skating alongside established scorers Pierre-Luc Dubois ($6,500) and Kyle Connor ($7,800).

Stud Goalies

Darcy Kuemper, COL at CHI ($8,300) - Not only are the Avs as healthy as they’ve been all season, they draw a layup matchup against Chicago on Tuesday. The Blackhawks have scored just a single goal in their two games following the holiday break, and Kuemper has found his form with a .925 save percentage and 2.42 GAA during his current five-game winning streak.

Jacob Markstrom, CGY at FLA ($7,400) - This is a low salary for Markstrom. He’s coming off a 30-save win and boasts a .930 save percentage and 1.99 GAA for the campaign. Additionally, Calgary has surrendered the fewest goals per 60 minutes at 5-on-5 in the league and has the fourth best penalty-kill percentage. Just note, Florida ranks second in goals per game and has won three straight out of the holiday break.

Value on Defense

Logan Stanley, WPG at ARI ($3,300) - This is definitely more of a high-floor recommendation, as Stanley has collected a modest three assists through his past 11 contests while buoying his fantasy value with 25 shots and 21 blocks. Additionally, he’s projected to skate with the No. 2 power-play unit to boost his value in the noted soft matchup against Arizona.

Adam Boqvist, CLS vs. TB ($2,700) - With Tampa Bay surrendering a healthy 21 goals through four games since returning from the holiday break, there’s potential for Boqvist to stay hot Tuesday. He’s recorded an impressive six tallies and four helpers for an elite 3.35 points per 60 minutes through his past 11 games, after all. Boqvist will also quarterback the No. 1 power-play unit with Zach Werenski out of the lineup.

Power-Play Defenseman

Cale Makar, COL at CHI ($7,600) - As noted, this is a soft matchup, so Makar is positioned to build on his dominant run this season. He paces all defensemen in points per 60 minutes since entering the league, and also boasts an elite 2.79 mark this season.

Charlie McAvoy, BOS vs. NJ ($5,600) - The streaky scorer has racked up an impressive five points – one goal – through the past two games and lands in another favorable matchup Tuesday. McAvoy also boasts a respectable fantasy floor with 58 shots and 49 blocks while logging a hefty 24:23 of ice time (3:05 with the man advantage) through 27 games for the campaign.

