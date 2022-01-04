Fantasy Football Recap: DraftKings NFL DFS Millionaire Results for Week 17 and Preview for Week 18

Each week, we’ll be recapping the decisions of the masses and discerning the takeaways that can be applied to future DraftKings NFL contests. I’ll focus on topics like game theory and lineup-building strategies, with the hope of giving everyone the tools to become better DraftKings NFL DFS players. In addition to the recap, this article will also function as a “first look” at the next NFL main slate, giving some initial thoughts on the teams and prices.

Tampa Bay Disappoints in Week 17

The Buccaneers have been playing without some of their core skill players in recent weeks, with Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette out of the lineup due to injuries. Mike Evans was also reportedly going to be limited for Week 17, so recently-returning wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back Ronald Jones were theoretically set up extremely well against the Jets. That game ended up being a very popular DFS target, and while Braxton Berrios was excellent for the Jets on the other side of it, the main Bucs players were extremely disappointing. It made for a week in which the chalk was underwhelming overall, and it opened the door for some lower-owned stacks to gain a ton of ground on the field.

The “must-have” player for Week 17 wound up being Ja’Marr Chase, who broke the slate with 58.6 fantasy points at 4.5% ownership. Chase essentially did everything for the Bengals in their win over the Chiefs, and Joe Burrow wound up with a big fantasy day too with 37.84 points of his own. It was a tough slate to get the stacks right, as the Chiefs’ pass catchers on the other side (Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce) combined for just 24 points. The top-scoring lineups ultimately needed pieces from multiple games to finish near the top of the standings — more on that below.

Millionaire Contest Winner

There were two DraftKings millionaire contests in Week 17, and the top prize for the $20/178K entry tournament went to ‘Hydog1987’, who managed to avoid all of the duds while grabbing the aforementioned Burrow-Chase stack from the Bengals. The differentiator in this particular lineup was foregoing Hill and Kelce and instead playing Darrel Williams, who dramatically outperformed his teammates as well as most of the running backs on the slate. ‘Hydog1987’ mixed a combination of popular and contrarian plays and struck gold on just about all of them, but he still managed to sneak past second and third place by margins of 0.2 and 0.3 points respectively. Nonetheless, ‘Hydog1987’ will be entered into the DraftKings Championship Series Tournament of Champions, in addition to the $1M top prize.

Week 17 also had a millionaire contest with a $2,222 entry fee, and the million dollar top prize in Week 17 went to ‘Awesemo’, whose winning lineup defeated 2,300 others en route to first place. The winning lineup for this contest looks a lot different than the one from the bigger field, as ‘Awesemo’ didn’t even need Ja’Marr Chase to take this one down. Chase was just 3% owned in this contest and it seems as though the lineups that had him were unable to avoid the many duds of the slate, both from the Chiefs-Bengals game and from all the others. ‘Awesemo’ used a super-contrarian stack from the Seahawks and Lions game to wind up on top, getting 105 combined fantasy points from DK Metcalf, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Rashaad Penny at just 16% combined ownership. In addition to his $1M top prize, ‘Awesemo’ will be entered into the DraftKings Championship Series Tournament of Champions. For more on ‘Awesemo’ you can check him out on the latest episode of Chasing The G.O.A.T. — where three top-rated fantasy MVPs journey to take down the 2021 Fantasy Football World Championship, aka the crown jewel of DraftKings Championship Series. A new episode of the show will be live soon as well!

First Look at Week 18

Week 18 is sure to be a messy one with some teams having their seasons on the line while other teams have nothing left to play for. It is sure to be one where the landscape of the slate changes throughout the week, but with that in mind, here are some early thoughts on each position:

Josh Allen ($8,100) has a strong matchup against the Jets in a game the Bills need to win in order to clinch the AFC East. With Aaron Rodgers ($7,800) likely limited at best in a meaningless Packers game, Allen makes sense as the top pay-up option. Carson Wentz ($5,800) looks like an appealing option further down the board in a plus-matchup against the Jaguars, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Colts wind up as a popular team at most positions.

Jonathan Taylor ($9,300) figures to be the Colts player who gets the most attention in Week 18, and although he’s extremely expensive, it’ll likely be easier to fit him into lineups than usual with so many cheap backups playing across the league. Alvin Kamara ($8,300) is part of a must-win game for the Saints as well, but the chalk running backs could wind up being the cheap reserves, with someone like D’Ernest Johnson ($4,800) if the Browns decide to hold Nick Chubb ($7,900) out of a meaningless final game.

Cooper Kupp ($9,700) is once again the premier option at wide receiver, and especially so with Davante Adams ($9,400) unlikely to get his usual playing time. Deebo Samuel ($8,500) and Ja’Marr Chase ($8,300) are both on teams that will be trying to win, so overall there are going to be plenty of high-priced receivers to choose from even with Adams not getting his normal workload.

The Ravens are eliminated from the playoffs and it’s unclear how much that will impact Mark Andrews ($7,500) in Week 18, and George Kittle ($6,700) figures to be the more popular pick with the 49ers’ season on the line. Rob Gronkowski ($6,300) will likely be taking on an even larger role than usual with so many Buccaneers skill players unavailable, but it seems like the field will probably be spread around at the tight end position with plenty of cheaper options to choose from too.

