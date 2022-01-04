NBA Best Bets and Betting Trends: Basketball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for January 4

Follow along on Twitter (@julianedlow) for any potential updates — things can always change with lineup moves leading up to tipoff. Here’s what jumps out to me on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The NBA is in a wild place right now. Tuesday is a tough five-game card, but I have a couple of leans on some home favorites, pending some lineup news. As usual, the strongest plays you can find right now are based off late breaking lineup news, so we’ll keep an eye out for player props leading up to the games. We’ll see if either of these NBA leans wind up becoming a play, but it’s still a really big night on the hardwood in College Basketball. I put out a three-pack of plays on Twitter earlier in the day.

Per usual, I’ll put everything official up on Twitter that I bet on personally. This is a betting guide for this NBA card, and anything I’ve actually bet will include a unit amount.

Potential Bets

The Spurs have been a solid bet on the road this season, at 7-11 straight up and 10-8 ATS. However, they’ll be shorthanded for this game, with Dejounte Murray, Lonnie Walker and Doug McDermott all sidelined. San Antonio has dropped all three games since Murray entered health and safety protocols. Meanwhile, the Raptors are finally getting over a COVID outbreak. Toronto has won both its games since getting all its top bodies back, and will have nearly a full rotation for this game, and all of them have had a couple games to shake the rust off. Feels like a strong spot for the Raptors to get going at home.

NYK -2.5 (-110) — If Julius Randle/Mitchell Robinson play

So this one has some moving parts, but does have the potential to be a terrific spot for the Knicks. Kemba Walker and Derrick Rose are out, but the rest of the guard depth should be fine in this matchup against an undermanned Indy backcourt. The big issue here will be size. We need to Knicks to get their bigs back to matchup with Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner. Randle and Robinson have cleared health and safety protocols, and are questionable to return due to conditioning. It was only a two-game absence for Randle (both of which the Knicks lost), so I’m hoping without much time off he’ll be cleared to play. If so, fading the Pacers here is a fantastic look. The Pacers are just 3-14 on the road this season, and we’re getting a super short number here. Not only that, Indy will be without Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert, Chris Duarte and Jeremy Lamb for this game. That’s a ton on guard play to makeup for.

