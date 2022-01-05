Fantasy Golf Picks — 2022 Tournament of Champions DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Ben Rasa discuss their favorite 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions DraftKings picks along with their favorite values for the week. Mayo previews the course, debates the best roster construction for the week and explains which players are best suited for DFS guaranteed prize pool (GPP) tournaments.

2022 Tournament of Champions DraftKings Key Stats

Strokes Gained: Ball Striking

Par 4s Gained

Proximity Gained 100-125 Yards

Opportunities Gained

Par 5s Gained

2022 Tournament of Champions: Course

Course: Kapalua (Plantation)

Par: 73

Yardage: 7,596

Greens: Bermuda

2022 Tournament of Champions: Past Winners

2021: Harris English -25

2020: Justin Thomas -14

2019: Xander Schauffele -23

2018: Dustin Johnson -24

2017: Justin Thomas -22

2016: Jordan Spieth -30

2015: Patrick Reed -21

2022 Tournament of Champions DraftKings Notes

Field: 38 players (Cameron Champ WD)

Cut: No Cut

Lineup Lock: Thursday, January 6

Roster: Six golfers

Salary cap: $50,000

2022 Tournament of Champions DraftKings Picks

Elite Values

Collin Morikawa $10,800

High-End Value

Jordan Spieth $8,900

Second-Level Values

Daniel Berger $8,400

Sungjae Im $8,200

Mid-Level Values

Si Woo Kim $7,100

Scrub Values

Joel Dahmen $6,100

