Fantasy Golf Picks — 2022 Tournament of Champions DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Ben Rasa discuss their favorite 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions DraftKings picks along with their favorite values for the week. Mayo previews the course, debates the best roster construction for the week and explains which players are best suited for DFS guaranteed prize pool (GPP) tournaments.
2022 Tournament of Champions DraftKings Key Stats
Strokes Gained: Ball Striking
Par 4s Gained
Proximity Gained 100-125 Yards
Opportunities Gained
Par 5s Gained
Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com
2022 Tournament of Champions: Course
Course: Kapalua (Plantation)
Par: 73
Yardage: 7,596
Greens: Bermuda
2022 Tournament of Champions: Past Winners
2021: Harris English -25
2020: Justin Thomas -14
2019: Xander Schauffele -23
2018: Dustin Johnson -24
2017: Justin Thomas -22
2016: Jordan Spieth -30
2015: Patrick Reed -21
2022 Tournament of Champions DraftKings Notes
Field: 38 players (Cameron Champ WD)
Cut: No Cut
Lineup Lock: Thursday, January 6
Roster: Six golfers
Salary cap: $50,000
2022 Tournament of Champions DraftKings Picks
Elite Values
Collin Morikawa $10,800
High-End Value
Jordan Spieth $8,900
Second-Level Values
Daniel Berger $8,400
Sungjae Im $8,200
Mid-Level Values
Si Woo Kim $7,100
Scrub Values
Joel Dahmen $6,100
