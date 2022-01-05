NBA Best Bets and Betting Trends: Basketball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for January 5

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

The NBA is in a wild place right now, but that also leaves edges to be had. The largest edges have been pouncing on plays when we get late breaking lineup news, but I think Wednesday’s card is giving us some early spots in the prop market. Even with a big Wednesday card, I’m not loving any sides, but there are props available early in this one worth capitalizing on.

Kuzma’s been running hot lately for the shorthanded Wizards, even with Bradley Beal back in the rotation. Whatever Beal has contributed by returning to the lineup hasn’t made up for everyone Washington has out right now — Spencer Dinwiddie, Montrezl Harrell, Rui Hachimura and Aaron Holiday.

Over the last four games, Kuz has dropped 22, 25, 29 and 36 points. The last three games during this home stand for Washington, Kuzma is averaging over 38 minutes per game, while attempting over 20 shots per game. Against a soft Houston defense in the middle of a tough east coast road trip, the spot sets up nicely to keep backing Kuz, even if the number is a bit inflated during this hot streak.

We backed Curry at over 20.5 on Monday when Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle entered health and safety protocols and we wound up getting there on a 15-5-5 line. It wasn’t pretty though, as Curry picked up two fouls in the first two minutes and sat a lot in the first half. Still, his ability to manage to get over anyway shows the upside here. Now Shake Milton has also been ruled out for the 76ers, opening up even more opportunity in the backcourt. Going up against a terrible Orlando team, stats should be easier to come by.

I don’t know if I want to much exposure to the same spot, but there’s a real chance Korkmaz could also go off in the same game as Curry. It’s the same analysis with all the bodies out for Philly, and Korkmaz also finished that game on Monday with a 24-11-6 line.

