NBA Best Bets and Betting Trends: Basketball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for January 6

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Here’s how to best navigate Thursday’s small four-game NBA slate via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Follow along on Twitter (@Nick_Friar) for updates.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

After what happened to Detroit Wednesday night, this number jumped off the page on DraftKings Sportsbook — Charlotte dropped 140 on the Pistons. I don’t expect Ja Morant and company to replicate that, but I also don’t expect Detroit to resolve all of its defensive issues overnight. This team didn’t just become one of the 10 least efficient teams on the defensive end because of one brutal showing vs. Charlotte.

As one might expect, Memphis is a heavy favorite on Thursday. Well, the over has hit for Grizzlies eight times in the 15 home games they’ve been favored this season. Furthermore, the over has also hit for the Pistons 10 times in the 19 instances they’ve been road underdogs this season.

The Warriors are the only other team that’s been able to hit the over as frequently as the Suns this season, both sitting at 29-for-37 entering Thursday’s slate. The over has hit 19 times for the Clippers this season, as has the under.

Phoenix may be down a few players, but they scored 123 points Tuesday after dropping 133 two days prior. And as home favorites, the Suns have hit the over 16 times in 20 chances. They’re the best in the NBA at hitting the over on one day of rest (19-3), and the over is 7-2 when Phoenix has the rest disadvantage, which is the case on Thursday.

The Clippers have only had two to three days between games five times this season, and the over has hit in three of those games. And with the over only being 5-5 when the Clippers have the rest advantage and 3-4 when they’re road underdogs, they’re not decisively pushing in the direction opposite the Suns. Certainly not enough to make me believe they’ll counteract what Phoenix is doing.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.