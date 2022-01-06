NFL Betting Trends: Team Records Against the Spread and Totals on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 18

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

The last week of the regular season is here, and with it, betting trends for all 32 teams one last time. Before we get to Week 18, here’s a look back. Week 17 saw the under hit in 10 games while favorites went 10-6 ATS against underdogs last week. Speaking of which, three dogs won SU in Week 17: Cincinnati Bengals, Las Vegas Raiders and the Arizona Cardinals.

Here are some key definitions of acronyms that we’ll use throughout the article:

SU: Straight Up

ATS: Against the Spread

O/U: Over/Under

MOV: Margin of Victory

+/-: Plus/Minus

Kansas City Chiefs (11-5, 8-8 ATS) at Denver Broncos (7-9, 7-9 ATS)

Chiefs are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games.

Chiefs are 8-1 SU in their previous nine games.

Chiefs are 10-2 ATS in their last 12 games against the Broncos.

Chiefs are 10-0 SU in their previous 10 games against the Broncos.

Chiefs are 14-4 SU in their last 18 games on the road.

Chiefs are 7-0 ATS in their previous seven games when playing on the road against the Broncos.

Chiefs are 4-0 ATS in their last four against the AFC West.

Chiefs are 2-6 ATS against a team with a losing record.

Over is 4-0 in the Chiefs’ previous four games as a favorite.

Over is 4-0 in the Chiefs’ last four games against the AFC.

Under is 6-1 in the Chiefs’ previous seven games following a SU loss.

Broncos are 1-4 ATS in their last five games overall.

Broncos are 1-4 ATS in their previous five games against the AFC West.

Broncos are 0-5 ATS in their last five Saturday games.

Under is 8-2 in the Broncos’ previous 10 games overall.

Dallas Cowboys (11-5, 12-4 ATS) at Philadelphia Eagles (9-7, 8-7-1 ATS)

Cowboys are 4-1 ATS in their last five games.

Cowboys are 4-1 SU in their previous five games.

Cowboys are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games against the Eagles.

Cowboys are 6-2 SU in their previous eight games against the Eagles.

Cowboys are 7-1 ATS in their last eight road games.

Under is 7-1 in the Cowboys’ previous eight games as a road favorite.

Eagles are 3-1-1 ATS in their last five home games.

Eagles are 5-2-1 ATS in their previous eight games against the NFC.

Eagles are 1-3-1 ATS in their last five games against the NFC East.

Over is 4-0 in the Eagles’ previous four home games.

Indianapolis Colts (9-7, 10-6 ATS) at Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14, 4-12 ATS)

Colts are 9-4 ATS in their last 13 games.

Colts are 6-2 SU in their previous eight games.

Colts are 1-11-1 ATS in their last 13 games against the Jaguars.

Colts are 6-0 ATS in their previous six games on the road.

Colts are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against the AFC.

Colts are 2-5 ATS in their previous seven games against the AFC South.

Under is 4-0 in the Colts’ last four games as a favorite.

Under is 7-1 in the Colts’ previous eight games against the AFC South.

Jaguars are 1-7 ATS in their last eight home games against a team with a winning road record.

Jaguars are 0-7 ATS in their previous seven games overall.

Over is 5-1 in the Colts’ last six games following an ATS loss.

Colts are 0-6 ATS in their previous six meetings in Jacksonville.

Colts are 1-11-1 ATS in their last 13 meetings.

Home team is 5-2-1 ATS in their previous eight meetings.

Over is 5-2 in the Colts’ last seven meetings with the Jaguars.

Cincinnati Bengals (10-6, 9-7 ATS) at Cleveland Browns (7-9, 7-9 ATS)

Bengals are 5-2 ATS in their previous seven games.

Bengals are 5-2 SU in their last seven games.

Bengals are 11-3 ATS in their previous 14 games against the Browns.

Bengals are 1-6 SU in their last seven games against the Browns.

Bengals are 5-1 ATS in their previous six games on the road.

Over is 6-0 in the Bengals’ previous six games following a SU win.

Over is 4-0 in the Bengals’ last four games against the AFC North.

Browns are 1-6 ATS in their previous seven games when playing at home against the Bengals.

Browns are 2-13-1 ATS in their last 16 home games against a team with a winning road record.

Under is 6-1 in the Browns’ previous seven games when playing on Sunday following a Monday night game.

Under is 5-1 in the Browns’ last six games overall.

Chicago Bears (6-10, 6-10 ATS) at Minnesota Vikings (7-9, 8-8 ATS)

Bears are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games.

Bears are 3-8 SU in their previous 11 games.

Bears are 6-3 ATS in their last nine games against the Vikings.

Bears are 5-2 SU in their previous seven games against the Vikings.

Bears are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games following a SU win.

Bears are 3-8 ATS in their previous 11 games overall.

Bears are 2-7 ATS in their last nine games against the NFC.

Over is 5-2 in the Bears’ previous seven games as an underdog.

Vikings are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games as a home favorite.

Vikings are 1-6 ATS in their previous seven home games vs. a team with a losing road record.

Vikings are 1-7 ATS against a team with a losing record.

Over is 6-1 in the Vikings’ previous seven games overall.

Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1, 7-9 ATS) at Baltimore Ravens (8-8, 8-8 ATS)

Steelers are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games against the Ravens.

Steelers are 1-5 SU in their previous six games on the road.

Steelers are 5-1 ATS in their last six games following an ATS loss.

Steelers are 0-4 ATS in their previous four games following a SU win.

Over is 4-0 in the Steelers’ last four games as a road underdog.

Ravens are 5-2 ATS in their previous seven games.

Ravens are 0-5 SU in their last five games.

Ravens are 8-3 ATS in their previous 11 games at home.

Under is 4-0 in the Ravens’ last four games as a favorite.

Tennessee Titans (11-5, 10-6 ATS) at Houston Texans (4-12, 7-9 ATS)

Titans are 10-5 ATS in their last 15 games.

Titans are 9-3 SU in their previous 12 games.

Titans are 6-14 ATS in their last 20 games against Houston.

Titans are 4-1 ATS in their previous five games against the AFC South.

Titans are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games following an ATS win.

Under is 4-0 in the Titans’ previous four games overall.

Over is 5-0 in the Titans’ last five road games against a team with a losing home record.

Texans are 2-4 ATS in their previous six games.

Texans are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games against the AFC South.

Over is 4-1 in the Texans’ previous five games as a home underdog.

Over is 4-1 in the Texans’ last five home games against a team with a winning road record.

Under is 9-3 in the Texans’ previous 12 games against a team with a winning record.

Washington Football Team (6-10, 6-9-1 ATS) at New York Giants (4-12, 6-10 ATS)

Washington is 1-4 SU in their last five games.

Washington is 1-5 ATS in their previous six games against the Giants.

Washington is 1-5 SU in their last six games against the Giants.

Washington is 2-4 SU in their previous six games on the road.

Washington is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games following an ATS win.

Under is 4-1 in Washington’s previous five games as a road favorite.

Giants are 0-5 ATS in their last five games.

Giants are 0-5 SU in their last five games.

Giants are 1-6 ATS in their previous seven games this season.

Under is 4-0 in the Giants’ last four home games against a team with a losing road record.

Under is 11-1 in the Giants’ previous 12 games against a team with a losing record.

Under is 9-1-1 in the Giants’ last 11 games as a home underdog.

Green Bay Packers (13-3, 12-4 ATS) at Detroit Lions (2-13-1, 10-6 ATS)

Packers are 12-3 ATS in their previous 15 games.

Packers are 5-0 SU in their last five games.

Packers are 2-7 ATS in their previous nine games against the Lions.

Packers are 5-0 SU in their last five games against the Lions.

Packers are 5-2 ATS in their previous seven games on the road.

Packers are 1-4 ATS in their last five games when playing on the road against the Lions.

Over is 4-0 in the Packers’ previous four games against the NFC.

Over is 11-1 in the Packers’ last 12 games in January.

Over is 5-1 in the Packers’ previous six games overall.

Lions are 4-1 ATS in their last five games against the NFC.

Lions are 6-2 ATS in their previous eight games overall.

Lions are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games as an underdog.

Under is 5-0 in the Lions’ previous five games against a team with a winning record.

Under is 4-0 in the Lions’ last four home games against a team with a winning road record.

New England Patriots (10-6, 10-6 ATS) at Miami Dolphins (8-8, 8-7-1 ATS)

Patriots are 6-1 ATS in their previous seven games as a favorite.

Patriots are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Patriots are 4-1 ATS in their previous five road games.

Patriots are 6-2 ATS in their last eight against the AFC.

Over is 4-1 in the Patriots’ previous five games as a favorite.

Dolphins are 6-2-1 ATS in their last nine games overall.

Dolphins are 8-3 ATS in their previous 11 games as a home underdog.

Dolphins are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 home games against a team with a winning road record.

Dolphins are 1-3-1 ATS in their previous five games following an ATS loss.

Dolphins are 1-4-1 ATS in their last six games following a SU loss.

Dolphins are 0-4 ATS in their previous four games in January.

Under is 4-1 in the Dolphins’ last five games against the AFC East.

Under is 7-2 in the Dolphins’ previous nine games overall.

Patriots are 2-7 ATS in their last nine meetings in Miami.

Home team is 15-4 ATS in their previous 19 meetings.

Under is 4-1 in the last five meetings.

New York Jets (4-12, 6-10 ATS) at Buffalo Bills (10-6, 8-6-2 ATS)

Jets are 4-2 ATS in their previous six games.

Jets are 1-4 SU in their last five games against the Bills.

Jets are 1-7 SU in their previous eight games on the road.

Jets are 2-7 SU in their last nine games this season.

Jets are 5-2 ATS against a team with a winning record.

Over is 6-0 in the Jets’ previous six games following an ATS win.

Over is 4-0 in the Jets’ last four games against a team with a winning record.

Bills are 7-1-2 ATS against a team with a losing record.

Bills are 6-1-1 ATS in their previous eight games following an ATS loss.

Bills are 5-1-1 ATS in their last seven games against the AFC East.

Underdog is 9-4 ATS in their previous 13 meetings.

Road team is 5-2 ATS in their last seven meetings.

Seattle Seahawks (6-10, 8-8 ATS) at Arizona Cardinals (11-5, 10-6 ATS)

Seahawks are 5-10 SU in their previous 15 games.

Seahawks are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games against the Cardinals.

Seahawks are 1-4 SU in their previous five games on the road.

Seahawks are 0-5 ATS in their last five road games against a team with a winning home record.

Under is 5-0 in the Seahawks’ previous five games as a road underdog.

Over is 4-0 in the Seahawks’ last four games in January.

Cardinals are 11-5 SU in their previous 16 games.

Cardinals are 1-4 ATS in their last five games at home.

Cardinals are 1-5 ATS in their previous six games as a favorite.

Cardinals are 0-4 ATS in their last four home games.

Under is 7-1 in the Seahawks’ previous eight games as an underdog.

Under is 7-1 in the Seahawks’ last eight road games.

New Orleans Saints (8-8, 8-8 ATS) at Atlanta Falcons (7-9, 6-9-1 ATS)

Saints are 3-6 SU in their previous nine games.

Saints are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games against the Falcons.

Saints are 6-2 SU in their previous eight games against the Falcons.

Saints are 15-5 SU in their last 20 games on the road.

Saints are 5-1 ATS in their previous six games when playing on the road against the Falcons.

Saints are 1-7 ATS in their last eight games following an ATS win.

Under is 6-0 in the Saints’ previous six games overall.

Under is 7-0 in the Saints’ last seven games in January.

Falcons are 1-3-1 ATS in their previous five games overall.

Falcons are 1-4-1 ATS in their last six games as an underdog.

Under is 4-0 in the Falcons’ previous four home games.

Under is 7-1 in the Falcons’ last eight games overall.

Under is 5-1 in the Falcons’ previous six games as an underdog.

San Francisco 49ers (9-7, 8-8 ATS) at Los Angeles Rams (12-4, 8-8 ATS)

49ers are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games.

49ers are 6-2 SU in their previous eight games.

49ers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games as an underdog.

49ers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games against the Rams.

49ers are 5-0 SU in their previous five games against the Rams.

Under is 5-1 in the 49ers’ last six games as an underdog.

Under is 5-1 in the 49ers’ previous six games against a team with a winning record.

Rams are 4-1 ATS in their last five games.

Rams are 5-0 SU in their previous five games.

Rams are 4-1 ATS in their last five games overall.

Rams are 5-2 ATS in their previous seven games against the NFC West.

Under is 17-4 in the Rams’ last 21 games as a home favorite.

Carolina Panthers (5-11, 5-11 ATS) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4, 8-8 ATS)

Panthers are 0-6 ATS in their last six games.

Panthers are 0-6 SU in their previous six games.

Panthers are 1-5 ATS in their last six games against the Buccaneers.

Panthers are 1-5 SU in their previous six games against Buccaneers.

Panthers are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games on the road.

Panthers are 5-2 ATS in their previous seven games when playing on the road against the Buccaneers.

Buccaneers are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games.

Buccaneers are 6-1 SU in their previous seven games.

Buccaneers are 9-1 SU in their last 10 games at home.

Buccaneers are 5-2 ATS in their previous seven games as a favorite.

Buccaneers are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games against the NFC South.

Under is 5-0 in the Buccaneers’ previous five games against the NFC.

Under is 6-1 in the Buccaneers’ last seven games against a team with a losing record.

Los Angeles Chargers (9-7, 8-8 ATS) at Las Vegas Raiders (9-7, 7-9 ATS)

Chargers are 8-4 ATS in their last 12 games against the Raiders.

Chargers are 6-3 SU in their previous nine games against the Raiders.

Chargers are 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10 games in January.

Chargers are 6-2 ATS in their previous eight games against the AFC West.

Over is 5-0 in the Chargers’ last five games overall.

Over is 4-0 in the Chargers’ last four games against the AFC.

Over is 5-1 in the Chargers’ last six games in January.

Raiders are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games against the AFC West.

Raiders are 2-5 ATS in their last seven home games.

Over is 6-1-1 in the Raiders’ last eight home games against a team with a winning road record.

Road team is 10-4 ATS in their last 14 meetings.

Underdog is 18-7 ATS in their last 25 meetings.

