Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup Strategy for Suns vs. Clippers Showdown on January 6

Thursday won’t exactly be a busy night in the NBA with just four games on the schedule. One game will be a matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers, who are both currently playing shorthanded. This game will also be the featured Showdown contest on DraftKings, so let’s discuss some players to consider for your entries.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $200K Fadeaway [$50K to 1st] (LAC vs PHX)

SHOWDOWN STRATEGY

Captain’s Picks

Devin Booker ($15,600 Captain’s Pick): After shooting at least 48.4 percent from the field in back-to-back seasons, Booker has shot just 45.1 percent this season. He’s still averaged 23.9 points per game, thanks to his 31.4 percent usage rate. Also, he’s currently averaging career highs in both rebounds (5.3) and steals (1.0) per game. With his heavy usage rate and ability to contribute in multiple areas, he’s an ideal option for the Captain’s spot.

Chris Paul ($13,200 Captain’s Pick): Paul is only averaging 14.1 points per game, which is on pace to be the lowest mark of his career. However, he’s averaging 10.1 assists, which would be his highest mark since his days with the Clippers. With at least 40.3 DKFP in four of his last six games, Paul is also an appealing option for this important position, although his ceiling isn’t as high as Booker’s.

UTIL Plays

Cameron Johnson ($6,600): Jae Crowder has missed five straight games while in the health and safety protocols, which moved Johnson into the starting five. He didn’t let his opportunity go to waste, averaging 16.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 3.6 three-pointers during that stretch. While Crowder has cleared the protocols, he’s not expected to play in this game as he works on his conditioning. That should leave Johnson to remain in the starting five.

Serge Ibaka ($5,000): The Clippers are very thin at center with Ivica Zubac (health protocols) and Isaiah Hartenstein (ankle) currently out. Luckily for them, Ibaka is finally healthy. He still isn’t logging heavy minutes with those two out, but he’s scored at least 22.3 DKFP in two of the last three games.

Bismack Biyombo ($3,800): Like the Clippers, the Suns are currently missing some key pieces up front. Deandre Ayton and JaVale McGee finally cleared the protocols Wednesday, but they will both remain out for this matchup. Biyombo has stepped up off the bench, scoring 24.0 and 38.0 DKFP, respectively, over the last two games.

Fades

Eric Bledsoe ($7,000): Bledsoe is as inconsistent as it gets. Across his last 10 games, he’s scored at least 38.0 DKFP four times. However, he scored fewer than 20.0 DKFP four times during that stretch. Since his salary doesn’t come at much of a discount, he might not be worth the risk, especially if you’re trying to fit both Booker and Paul into your lineups.

THE OUTCOME

After an upset win over the Nets on New Years Day, the Clippers followed it up with an 18-point loss at home to the Timberwolves. Overall, they have lost four of their last six games. Despite the Suns missing Ayton, they still have the two best players in this game in Booker and Paul, so look for them to pull out the victory.

Final Score: Suns 109, Clippers 101

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $200K Fadeaway [$50K to 1st] (LAC vs PHX)

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is mbarner51) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.